LCPtracker Joins HireLAX in Celebrating Latest Graduating Cohort and Supports Program's Commitment of Creating Career Pathways in Construction

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LCPtracker, Inc., a leading provider of construction workforce reporting and compliance solutions, is honored to have been part of the HireLAX graduation ceremony last week to celebrate the graduating cohort on completing HireLAX's training program. This milestone reinforces LCPtracker's ongoing commitment to fostering sustainable career opportunities in construction.

"I am honored to have been part of this journey with HireLAX," said Mark Douglas, CEO of LCPtracker. "The HireLAX program represents the positive change that can occur when communities, businesses, and public agencies work toward a common goal. This is a blueprint that can be replicated across the nation, proving infrastructure investment can be a catalyst for life-changing opportunities and local economic growth."

"I want to commend HireLAX on this incredible initiative that helps so many individuals," added Amanda Hesse, Chief Revenue Officer of LCPtracker. "It is an honor to collaborate with them and support their mission of creating a more inclusive future for the industry."

HireLAX is a workforce development initiative helmed by Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) to provide construction training and employment opportunities for Los Angeles residents. However, HireLAX's mission goes beyond job training; it strives to build a workforce that is representative of LAX's surrounding communities. Thus, the program built targeted workforce goals, including local hire with a specific focus on neighborhoods in central Los Angeles and surrounding cities like Inglewood, Lennox, and Hawthorne. This approach helps the airport's surrounding communities benefit from its expansion, driving job creation for those who need it most and boosting local economic development.

To help participants advance in their training and career journey, HireLAX partners with local institutions to facilitate training opportunities and address essential needs like housing and childcare. Through these key alliances, participants are able to overcome challenges and barriers that would have otherwise derailed successful program completion, and ultimately job placement on an LAX project. The ceremony on October 18, 2024 celebrated the latest cohort of program participants who have completed their training and are now embarking toward promising careers in construction.

LCPtracker is honored to have played a role in helping empower LAWA's projects and assisting HireLAX in meeting their workforce goals. Through its innovative cloud-based software solutions, LCPtracker supports organizations like HireLAX and LAWA by providing deeper insights on workforce data and more robust reporting capabilities, making it easier to track and promote the transformative impact of these types of programs.

