LCPtracker Launches Learning Platform for Construction Administration Career Development

ORANGE, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LCPtracker, Inc., the industry's leading provider of prevailing wage and construction site compliance solutions, announced today the launch of LCPtracker Academy, a new online learning platform for career advancement in construction administration. Through LCPtracker Academy, anyone can build a solid knowledge base of prevailing wage compliance and/or LCPtracker software technical skills, then receive credentials that can be leveraged to advance his or her career.

"We have always been committed to empowering people with the ultimate goal of building better communities," said Mark Douglas, LCPtracker CEO and President. "This new endeavor allows us to add another dimension to this commitment. In order to thrive in this new economy, we have to stand behind our workforce and provide pathways for building careers. LCPtracker is committed to forging these pathways by empowering people with a means to gain the skills necessary to secure career opportunities that can ultimately transform their lives."

"I am proud to be part of a company that has this vision and level of commitment to education," said Aliecia Taormina, Director of Client Services at LCPtracker. "With over 20 years in this industry as a contractor and as an educator of prevailing wage compliance, I can attest to the importance of understanding these regulations. We are seeing a higher level of expectation in the industry when it comes to compliance awareness and know-how. And I am thrilled that we can now deliver this education in an online format to not only meet the demands of the industry, but to provide individuals with a path to success."

LCPtracker Academy courses are conducted 100% online and are on-demand, allowing users to learn at their own pace and on their own time. Developed and led by industry-recognized subject matter experts, courses are delivered via a combination of instructor-led and self-guided course modules. Users must pass a cumulative, comprehensive exam at the end of each program in order to receive their certification.

A total of 4 certification programs will be available this year, with enrollment already open for the California prevailing wage learning plan:

California Prevailing Wage Certified Professional

Federal Davis-Bacon Certified Professional

LCPtracker Software Certified Associate

LCPtracker Software Certified Professional

For more information, please visit our official LCPtracker Academy page.

About LCPtracker.

LCPtracker is the leading software solution for construction site compliance management, certified payroll, and workforce reporting & development. LCPtracker's Software as a Service (SaaS) technology allows agencies and prime contractors working on construction projects to streamline the collection of certified payroll reports, employee demographics, and related labor compliance documentation by allowing subcontractors to electronically submit all required information. LCPtracker's exclusive validation engine, advanced compliance tools, and comprehensive reporting assist clients in ensuring full compliance with prevailing wage and workforce requirements. Headquartered in Orange, California, LCPtracker is a privately held company. Visit their website at http://lcptracker.com.

