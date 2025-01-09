LDR Partners LP Announces Strategic Merger of Universal Impact Technologies and ATI Group

This merger, led by LDR and financed by its American manufacturing-focused LDR Growth Partners Fund I LP, unites the expertise, resources, and innovation of two exceptional companies under one cohesive leadership team. ATI, the combined organization, will be led by Mike Cardinal, previously CEO of UIT, who will now serve as Chief Executive Officer of the newly formed entity. Randy Schorn, also from UIT, will become Chief Commercial Officer, and Bart Townsend, General Manager of ATI Group, will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer.

"We are thrilled to unite these two great companies, leveraging their combined strengths to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and partners," said Mike Cardinal, CEO of the newly merged organization. "This merger is not about acquisition; it is about collaboration—bringing more resources, expertise, and a shared commitment to quality and service."

Bart Townsend, Chief Operating Officer of the combined company, added, "This is an exciting moment for both teams as we come together to amplify our capabilities and deepen our commitment to serving our customers with innovative, high-quality products. By combining our strengths, we're well-positioned to create even greater value and maintain the exceptional standards our customers have come to expect."

Together, UIT and ATI will continue to deliver the highest-quality products and maintain a service-first approach to meet the needs of their customers. By aligning their capabilities, the combined organization aims to expand its value to the market while staying true to its roots in quality and innovation.

While the merger represents a significant step forward for both companies, the announcement has been intentionally crafted to ensure a smooth transition for customers, vendors, and partners. The emphasis remains on collaboration and growth, allowing the unified leadership and sales teams to shape the narrative and foster trust among stakeholders.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL IMPACT TECHNOLOGIES

Universal Impact Technologies, Inc. specializes in advanced industrial attachment solutions, including the innovative Hurricane Attachments brand. Known for its cutting-edge designs and customer-focused approach, UIT leads the industry in efficient Hurricane drop hammers for flat concrete breaking, offering unmatched performance and durability. Established in 1989 as a concrete breaker manufacturing and hydraulic repair company, UIT has continually refined products such as the PowerSledge, RockBreaker, and Hurricane Drop Hammers (HD3700 and HD10000). UIT also provides nationwide hydraulic hammer repair, replacement parts, and transparent solutions to meet customer needs.

ABOUT ATI GROUP

ATI Group, through its ATI and Level Best brands, is a premier manufacturer of precision grading and landscaping attachments for skid steer and track loaders. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in New Holland, Pennsylvania, ATI Group is renowned for its operational excellence and commitment to quality. ATI Group developed and introduced the Preseeder® landscaping tiller in 1984, helping the landscape and site preparation industries take big steps forward in productivity. The company has made Level Best grading boxes since 1996.

ABOUT LDR PARTNERS

LDR Partners LP ("LDR", f/k/a "LDR Growth Partners LP") is a people-focused private equity firm based in Houston, TX, specializing in control investments in lower middle-market industrial manufacturing companies. Founded in 2019 by U.S. Army Officers and other seasoned investment professionals, LDR's investment business supports growth-oriented businesses with equity capital and operational expertise to scale operations and maximize returns while upholding values of trust, service, creativity, and discipline. LDR is also the owner of legacy businesses, LDR Advisory Partners and LDR Leadership, firms that focus on improving company, employee, and leadership performance.

