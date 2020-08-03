Le Tote And Lord + Taylor To Continue Sale Process And Commence Store Closings At Certain Stores Through Voluntary Chapter 11 Filing

Aug 03, 2020, 10:48 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 2, 2020, Le Tote, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries including Lord & Taylor LLC (together, the "Company") filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.  The Company will simultaneously solicit bids for a going concern sale of both its Le Tote and Lord + Taylor businesses, and conduct targeted store closing sales to maximize the value of its business.

The Company filed to facilitate and continue a marketing process for both of its business units that began this summer and to efficiently monetize any assets not sold as part of the marketing process.  Both Le Tote and Lord + Taylor will continue to operate during the chapter 11 process and offer the same superior service and value.

To help fund and protect its operations during the chapter 11 process, the Company has obtained consent to use cash collateral from its prepetition secured lenders.  The Company has also filed a number of customary motions seeking court authorization to support its operations during chapter 11, including the continued payment of employee wages and benefits and the authority to conduct store closing sales led by a joint venture of Hilco Merchant Resources and Gordon Brothers.  The store closing process has begun at 19 locations, which are shown below.  The 19 closing stores feature an abundant assortment of merchandise at significant price reductions. Celebrated brands like DKNY™, Nike™, Ralph Lauren™, Tommy Bahama™ and more are part of the sale.

A full list of closing locations is below. The Lord + Taylor Store Directory is continually updated with store status and current hours of operation. 

Name

 Address

 City

 State

Zip

 WEST FARMS MALL

 400 WEST FARMS MALL

 Farmington

 CT

06032

 BALA-CYNWYD STORE

 121 E CITY AVE

 Bala Cynwyd

 PA

19004

 PRUDENTIAL CENTER

 800 BOYLSTON STREET

 Boston

 MA

02199

 BAY SHORE MALL

 1701 SUNRISE HWY

 Bay Shore

 NY

11706

 NORTHBROOK STORE

 1455 LAKE COOK ROAD

 Northbrook

 IL

60062

 WHITE FLINT STORE

 11311 ROCKVILLE PIKE

 Kensington

 MD

20895

 TWELVE OAKS STORE

 27650 NOVI ROAD

 Novi

 MI

48377

 WILLOWBROOK MALL

 4 WILLOWBROOK BLVD.

 Wayne

 NJ

07470

 MIZNER PARK

 200 PLAZA REAL

 Boca Raton

 FL

33432

 FAIR OAKS MALL

 117778 FAIR OAKS MALL

 Fairfax

 VA

22033

 DANBURY FAIR MALL

 7 BACKUS AVENUE

 Danbury

 CT

06810

 WALDEN GALLERIA STORE

 8 WALDEN GALLERIA

 Buffalo

 NY

14225

 TRUMBULL STORE

 5065 MAIN STREET

 Trumbull

 CT

06611

 NATICK STORE

 1245 WORCESTER ROAD

 Natick

 MA

01760

 CROSSGATES

 1 CROSSGATES MALL ROAD

 Albany

 NY

12203

 DESTINY USA

 9629 DESTINY USA DRIVE

 Syracuse

 NY

13204

 EASTVIEW MALL

 7979 VICTOR-PITTSFORD ROAD

 Rochester (Victor)

 NY

14564

 RIDGE HILL VILLAGE

 157 MARKET STREET

 Yonkers

 NY

10710

 COLUMBIA MALL

 10300 LITTLE PATUXENT PARKWAY

 Columbia

 MD

21044

Court documents and other information about the chapter 11 process are available at https://cases.stretto.com/letote or calling the Company's restructuring hotline at 1-855-217-8030.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Company and Berkeley Research Group, LLC is acting as restructuring advisor.  Nfluence Partners is acting as the Company's investment banker and a joint venture of Hilco Merchant Resources and Gordon Brothers are managing the Company's store closing sales.

About Le Tote Inc.

Le Tote, Inc. is the combination of Le Tote—a venture-backed fashion rental subscription service founded in 2012 in San Francisco—and Lord + Taylor—the iconic luxury retailer which traces its origins to 1826 in New York.  Le Tote, which began as a small San Francisco-based startup and has grown into a market-leading fashion rental subscription service offers "totes" of fashion-forward garments and accessories for a low market price.  Lord + Taylor has long been a trailblazing brand.  It is America's oldest department store, the first to offer personal shopping, the first to open a branch store -- and the first to have a female president. 

