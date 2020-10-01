Le-Vel Celebrates 6 Years Of Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness With Annual Campaign

"We are thankful for Le-Vel's support of our mission and their six years of partnership with NBCF" said Janelle Hail, NBCF Founder & CEO. "This past year they reached the $1 million mark in funds raised to join our top donor recognition tier, The Circle of Hope. These funds will enable us to continue providing help and inspiring hope to thousands of women affected by breast cancer across the U.S so that no one faces breast cancer alone."

One in every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. There is currently no known cure, and early diagnosis is critical for survival. Through the National Mammography Program, a network of partner medical facilities across the United States, NBCF provides grants for free breast screening and diagnostic services to those in need.

"It's an honor to join NBCF and help further their mission to support those affected by breast cancer. We're immensely proud of our Thrivers throughout the world for spreading the message far and wide that, working together, we can ensure that all women, regardless of their circumstances, have access to potentially life-saving services," say Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette.

To symbolize Le-Vel's ongoing support of this important cause, there will be a "pink-out" on Le-Vel's social media throughout October. #THRIVE4PINK is Le-Vel's call to action and a symbol of Thrivers' passion for supporting those in need. Wearing a Breast Cancer Awareness PINK DFT Ultra or PINK Label DFT identifies Thrivers' contributions to creating a world in which breast cancer is no longer a reality.

PINK DFT Ultra and PINK Label are available now. To show your support and #THRIVE4PINK, visit us here: https://le-vel.com/lander/THRIVE4Pink

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.

In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

