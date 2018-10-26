Le-Vel Granted Over 25 Patents Worldwide

From the very beginning, Le-Vel has steered away from the pack by defining itself through a commitment to scientific research and innovation, with the goal of creating breakthroughs in nutritional technology and proprietary products that empower people of all ages and lifestyles to live their best lives. The idea of wearable nutrition - made a reality with Le-Vel's Derma Fusion Technology products (THRIVE DFT) - broke the mold and disrupted the nutritional supplement industry. With greater than 25 worldwide patents under its belt, and new products registered each year, including its latest product launch, THRIVEFIT -- Le-Vel has established itself as a worldwide leader in health and wellness and nutritional technology.

As a cloud-based, virtual company free from traditional overhead costs, Le-Vel has channeled its resources into the research and development of nutritional supplements with the very best ingredients and most advanced formulas and delivery systems available today. Over the last six years, Le-Vel has allocated millions of dollars in research, development and testing using double-blind, placebo-controlled studies that measure product efficacy and safety and allow Le-Vel to create the highest quality products.

The company continues to set the global standard in nutritional supplementation through leading-edge technologies and products that are simple to use, yet incredibly effective. Le-Vel's large and impressive portfolio of global patents is the result of a multitude of studies and a drive to push beyond the boundaries of what was thought possible in human nutritional innovation. At any time of year, Le-Vel and its research partners are engaged in studies and testing not just of new ideas for product development, but also analysis of existing products and their many benefits.

"Science and technology are constantly evolving. That's why we've dedicated ourselves to staying on top of the research, investing the resources, asking the right questions and partnering with the experts who can help us deliver the kind of products our customers and Brand Promoters deserve," says Co-CEO Jason Camper. "We have continuously introduced cutting-edge new products, like DFT, the world's only Wearable Nutrition, and we're confident that we're bringing the very best in nutritional innovation to our more than 8 million Thrivers worldwide."

"Behind every one of our patents is a huge amount of effort, but we know the hard work has paid off when our customers and Promoters tell us what Le-Vel products have done for them. One of the things we're most proud of is that we've introduced breakthrough products – category creators like Derma Fusion Technology -- that this industry has never seen before," says Co-CEO Paul Gravette. "While everything we do is backed by solid science, at the same time, we've designed our products to be simple to take and share. That combination of innovation and simplicity has made Le-Vel a well over billion-dollar success story, and, in our opinion, the future of health and wellness."

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells nutritional/health and wellness products and is the only health and wellness company that uses cloud-based technology for its day-to-day operations.

Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), Activate, Boost, Balance, Black Label, Café, DUO, Expand, FORM, THRIVEFIT THRIVE K, Move, PRO, Rest, Pure and BURN. Le-Vel has more than 8 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts, currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. In early 2018, less than six years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $1.5 billion in lifetime orders.

