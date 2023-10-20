Le-Vel Introduces THRIVE Cran+ for Urinary Tract Support Around the Clock

Global nutrition company launches game-changing urinary tract beverage to help flush & support the body

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Startling statistics underscore the challenges many individuals face when it comes to maintaining their urinary tract health. In a world where well-being is a priority, finding proactive solutions is paramount. This past weekend at one of Le-Vel's events with a large crowd of Brand Promoters, the wellness company launched a natural approach to support urinary tract health for both men and women.

"THRIVE Cran+ is a revolutionary new product that supports urinary tract health. It's formulated with antioxidants & natural flavors and colors so you can protect your system with only the most premium of products!" - Le-Vel Co-Founder & CEO, Jason Camper

THRIVE Cran+ is a delicious cranberry beverage made with natural flavors & colors to support urinary tract health, balanced pH levels, and offers a valuable source of antioxidants. Formulated with key ingredients including Cranberry Fruit Powder & Apple Cider Vinegar, THRIVE Cran+ is the perfect drink to enjoy daily for maximum benefits.

Simply mix one packet of THRIVE Cran+ with 8 oz. of water to support your system & assist with comfort and urinary tract health around the clock.

Less than a week after launch, reviews are already flowing in from customers:

"The taste of THRIVE Cran+ will surprise & delight you! Absolutely delicious!" - Jonelle M.

"Very refreshing & light! Keeps your system happy." - Tuyen C.

For more information about THRIVE Cran+, go to: www.le-vel.com/products/thrive/plus/cranplus 

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel's products include the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

To learn more about Le-Vel, visit: www.le-vel.com

Le-Vel Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/le_velofficial/

Le-Vel Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/LevelBrands

Media Contact: Chante' Sanders [email protected] 

SOURCE Le-Vel Brands

