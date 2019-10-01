Le-Vel kicks off campaign to support breast cancer awareness

Founded in 1991 by breast cancer survivor Janelle Hail, NBCF maintains a steadfast mission to provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services. For the last 13 years, NBCF has received the highest rating of four stars by Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator.

"NBCF is grateful for the five years of partnership with Le-Vel and for their support to our mission of Helping Women Now," said Janelle Hail, NBCF Founder & CEO. "They have nearly reached the $1 million mark in funds raised to join our top donor recognition tier, The Circle of Hope. These funds will enable us to continue providing help and inspiring hope through our programs to thousands of women affected by breast cancer across the U.S."

Throughout October, Le-Vel is having a "pink out" on all of its social media channels, symbolizing the company's commitment to the fight against breast cancer. #THRIVE4PINK is the company's call to action and a symbol of their independent Brand Promoters' and customers' passion for supporting those in need. Wearing a Breast Cancer Awareness PINK DFT Ultra or PINK Label DFT identifies all THRIVERS' commitment to the cause and their $5 donation to NBCF. The PINK DFT Ultra and PINK Label DFT is part of the THRIVE Experience, a 3-step premium lifestyle system designed to help experience peak physical and mental levels. The 3-step system includes Premium Lifestyle Capsules, an Ultra Micronized Shake Mix and a Lifestyle DFT.

Ten randomly selected Brand Promoters will travel to Dallas in November to tour the NBCF facility, learn about the organization's efforts and assemble HOPE Kits filled with thoughtful, comforting and encouraging items for patients undergoing breast cancer treatment. These THRIVERS will be selected from Breast Cancer Awareness DFT orders placed through October 15, 2019. All travel and accommodation costs will be covered by Le-Vel.

"On behalf of all of our Promoters and customers, we're honored to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation in its goal to increase the number of breast cancer survivors and ensure that women everywhere have access to the resources and information they need for early detection and treatment. Reaching $1 million in donations is an important milestone for THRIVERS everywhere and shows the incredible impact we are making together," say Le-Vel Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette.

PINK DFT Ultra and PINK Label is available now. To be a part of Le-Vel's campaign, please visit here .

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders.

Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), Activate, Balance, Black Label, Blast, Boost, BURN, Café, DUO, Expand, FORM, Move, PRO, Pure, Rest, Sculpt, THRIVE BITES, THRIVEFIT, THRIVE K, Ultra, and White Label.

In April 2019, Le-Vel launched its THRIVE SKIN line, which has been a wild success and provided amazing benefits to THRIVERS around the world. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.

