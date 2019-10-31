Le-Vel Reveals Fall Product Lineup

Ultra-micronized Lifestyle Mix helps achieve peak physical and mental levels when consumed as Step 2 of the 3-Step THRIVE 8-Week Experience. Apple Pie, a favorite among Promoters and customers alike, is available year around, while Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice is a limited-time offering.

The THRIVE 8-Week Experience is a simple system made up of three steps; Lifestyle Capsules, Lifestyle Mix and DFT. When all three powerhouse products' ingredients work together, the body's nutritional gaps are supplemented, resulting in mental clarity, energy and weight management.

The final step of the THRIVE Experience, Derma Fusion Technology, comes in a variety of colors and styles. The Fall Colors Edition complements cool-weather wardrobes and is the result of popular demand from the company's 10+ million Promoters and customers.

"Apple Pie Lifestyle Mix is a favorite of Thrivers everywhere, and Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice is already being touted as one of the best flavors Le-Vel has ever produced. The Fall Colors Edition DFT, like our other DFT designs, lets Thrivers choose their own fun and unique style," said Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "All of these products deliver the kind of energy and vitality Thrivers need during this busy fall season."

Jump start the day with these festive additions to the THRIVE Experience, available at Le-Vel.com .

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders.



Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), Activate, Balance, Black Label, Blast, Boost, BURN, Café, DUO, Expand, FORM, Move, PRO, Pure, Rest, Sculpt, THRIVE BITES, THRIVEFIT, THRIVE K, Ultra, and White Label.



In April 2019, Le-Vel launched its THRIVE SKIN line, which has been a wild success and provided amazing benefits to THRIVERS around the world. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com

Media Contact: Liz Reuth, liz.reuth@le-vel.com

SOURCE Le-Vel Brands

