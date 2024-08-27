Le-Vel Surpasses $3 Billion in Lifetime Sales as Brand Celebrates 12 Years of Success

Global nutritional powerhouse achieves remarkable milestones as company approaches 12th anniversary next month

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Le-Vel, a leading name in the health and wellness industry, proudly announces a series of significant achievements as it prepares to celebrate its 12th anniversary next month. With now over $3 billion in lifetime sales, Le-Vel continues to set industry records and achieve remarkable growth, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and innovation.

Global nutritional powerhouse achieves remarkable milestones as company approaches 12th anniversary in September

Le-Vel reaching this incredible milestone is a testament to the company's dedication to providing high quality health, wellness, nutrition & skincare products. The company is also the proud recipient of the DSN Bravo Fastest Growth Award , recognizing its rapid and sustained growth throughout the years. Le-Vel holds the record of being the fastest company in the industry to reach $1 billion in sales, is likely the first to reach $2 billion as well, and boasts a customer base exceeding 10 million people worldwide.

Nearly $1.5 billion in total commissions have been paid to Le-Vel's Brand Promoters. The company also holds 30 patents, maintaining its position at the forefront of innovation. Over $600 million in free product has been shipped, contributing to customer satisfaction and value. In addition, the company hosts an Ultimate THRIVER fitness competition that offers over $250,000 in total prizes.

Le-Vel offers a no-fee, free-to-join opportunity for individuals to start their wellness journey and operate their own business. The company also features the #1 Auto Bonus Program in the industry and provides Promoters with luxurious Getaways to beautiful locations multiple times a year along with an annual convention that is a highlight and celebration of learning, growth, recognition and fun. Valuable training, resources and cutting-edge technology tools are available, along with a supportive community of diverse, like-minded individuals.

Le-Vel's diverse product line caters to various wellness goals, with new products always on the horizon. As a debt-free, family-owned company, Le-Vel maintains its strong foundational values. At 12 years young, Le-Vel is just hitting its stride with exciting developments to look forward to. THRIVE products are available in markets worldwide including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia, and a global expansion in process.

Le-Vel is committed to giving back to various organizations, creating THRIVE Nourish to help fight world hunger, providing hundreds of thousands of meals through partnerships with Rise Against Hunger. The company has donated over $12 million to different philanthropic initiatives, including well over $1 million to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) , and over $11 million to various cancer organizations through its THRIVE Against Cancer Campaign .

The company's journey over the past 12 years is a story of growth, innovation, and a relentless commitment to improving lives through premium nutrition. As Le-Vel continues to expand and focus on the future, the company remains dedicated to promoting health, wellness, and prosperity for all through premium products.

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel's products include the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

