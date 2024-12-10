Le-Vel Unveils Revolutionary 4-Part GLP-1 Nutraceutical System

Innovative Health Brand Redefines Weight Management with Groundbreaking myGLP Launch

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After over 12 Years of innovation and immense success in the health & wellness industry from the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience, 10 million customers worldwide, over 30 patents and counting, and more than $3 billion in lifetime sales, Le-Vel has done it again with a groundbreaking, first-to-market holistic 4-part nutritional dietary GLP-1 support system.

Le-Vel Unveils Revolutionary 4-Part GLP-1 Nutraceutrical System

The system was revealed this past weekend in Dallas, Texas. The event, hosted by Le-Vel Corporate leaders, was the Virtual Event of the Year, bringing together a lively crowd of Brand Promoters in person and over 15,000 more tuning in via Zoom from across the nation. The Prelaunch Event showcased the revolutionary system designed to transform health & wellness, and offer a holistic and natural approach to weight & appetite management. The grand reveal marked a new chapter in Le-Vel's mission to empower individuals to live their healthiest lives with cutting-edge science and unparalleled results, and breached over $4 million in pre-order sales in less than 24 hours following the event on Saturday.

"Our myGLP system represents the next chapter of Le-Vel," said Jason Camper, Founder and CEO of Le-Vel. "I feel we're launching the most powerful nutraceutical system that exists in the market. With our focus on delivering impactful, science-backed health solutions, myGLP is a game-changer for anyone looking to elevate their health and embrace 2025 with vitality and purpose."

The myGLP System has quickly become the most highly anticipated and in-demand product launch in Le-Vel's history, with unprecedented excitement and prelaunch engagement from customers worldwide. Now available for preorders in all of Le-Vel's markets, the THRIVE myGLP 4-Part System is a groundbreaking health solution designed to optimize weight management, metabolism, mental focus, and overall well-being.

Officially launching next month to kick off the new year, this innovative system includes four key components: THRIVE myGLP Lifestyle Capsules, taken first thing in the morning on an empty stomach to jumpstart your day; the THRIVE myGLP Micronized Lifestyle Mix, a delicious, nutrient and protein-packed shake consumed 20–40 minutes later; the THRIVE GLP Derma Fusion Technology, a tech-driven piece of foam that delivers premium nutrition through the skin providing all-day benefits over a 24 hour period–while you're awake and while you're asleep; and the THRIVE Dissolvable GLP Activation Technology, oral strips providing GLP activation support as needed for a morning or afternoon boost. Together, these components support enhanced weight and appetite management, promote mental clarity and intense focus, support cardiovascular health, help maintain a healthy inflammatory response, optimize metabolism, and support healthy blood sugar levels.

After a brief round of pre-orders last month, reviews are flowing in from customers:

"The appetite control!! The energy!! Don't sleep on this opportunity!" - Susan C.

"The mental clarity & focus is wild. Feeling as energetic as I did in my 20s. No synthetics! This is for everyone." - Mindy B.

"I've noticed a significant improvement in my daily energy and mental clarity, and I feel more in control of my appetite throughout the day." - Delanie D.

THRIVE myGLP will officially launch next month. You can find more information about the THRIVE myGLP Experience including how to purchase on Le-Vel's website: www.le-vel.com/myglp

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel's products include the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

To learn more about Le-Vel, visit: www.le-vel.com

Le-Vel Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/le_velofficial/

Le-Vel Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/LevelBrands

Media Contact: Chante' Markus [email protected]

