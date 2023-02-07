Lead2Pipeline Announces Global Partnership and New Vice President to Accelerate Growth of Intent-Driven Buyer Journeys

Lead2Pipeline has partnered with LeadScale Engine to offer certified leads worldwide

B2B Demand Gen Industry Veteran Cindy Graf joins Lead2Pipeline as Vice President of Strategic Accounts

Content syndication now accounts for more than 25% of marketing sourced deals for leading B2B technology companies

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead2Pipeline, a data-driven B2B marketing service, announced its partnership today with LeadScale Engine to offer certified leads with 3rd party digital consent for its 33 million IT, business, and public sector buyers worldwide. To boost growth amongst clients like Adobe, Salesforce, and VMware, industry veteran Cindy Graf has joined Lead2Pipeline as its Vice President of Strategic Accounts. The company's growth has accelerated with the increased adoption of GDPR-compliant content syndication, which now accounts for more than 25% of marketing sourced deals at leading technology companies.

Lead2Pipeline Inc.

"Lead2Pipeline supports the growth of the world's most innovative technology companies. With LeadScale Engine, we're excited to offer certified leads with verified 3rd party digital consent and proof of permission for our 33 million IT, business, and public sector buyers." said Chip Klang, Co-Founder and CEO at Lead2Pipeline.

Through this partnership Lead2Pipeline joins a small group of elite demand generation providers certified by LeadScale Engine with verified end-to-end digital footprints for every lead they generate. This extends the company's capability to execute GDPR-compliant marketing campaigns on a global basis with clients being assured their target buyers have complete privacy protection, and the ability to opt out at any stage of the campaign.

To scale its operations and growth amongst the world's largest technology companies, industry veteran Cindy Graf has joined Lead2Pipeline as its new Vice President of Strategic Accounts.

Graf brings decades of experience with enterprise technology clients running marketing campaigns in numerous languages across more than 100 countries. Her extensive experience scaling innovative campaigns targeting technology buyers makes her a powerful ally for marketing leaders facing increased competition with reduced budgets.

"The ability to target buyers demonstrating intent and in-market buying behavior is critical for the performance of global marketing campaigns. With one of the most advanced machine learning algorithms in the industry, Lead2Pipeline offers unique insights into buyers in every region. This optimizes performance for technology marketers at a time when they need to demonstrate ROI and greater contributions to their company's revenue growth." said Cindy Graf, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Lead2Pipeline.

Lead2Pipeline's focus on intent-driven buyer behavior has demonstrated a remarkable difference in campaign performance. Some customers running Top of Funnel campaigns have measured 300% higher conversion for leads from Lead2Pipeline, as compared to other providers. This is due in part to the company's algorithm, and also because of its uniquely proprietary operating model. No part of Lead2Pipeline's marketing services are outsourced or operated by a 3rd party provider. This creates a vast amount of dynamic, privacy-protected, 3rd party data for its 33 million IT, business, and public sector buyers worldwide.

Which explains the company's explosive growth amongst technology marketers over the past two years. Another reason the company has scaled so quickly is its direct support of causes important to its global team and customers. Especially cancer treatment and the protection and care for animals.

"For me, it's personal. My wife is a cancer survivor, as are the family members of many of our global team members. Collectively, we also have a lot of pets. Averaging more than two per family, and they make their way into our team meetings quite frequently." said Chip Klang, Co-Founder and CEO at Lead2Pipeline.

With the increase of security and privacy protocols for buyers, Lead2Pipeline sees growth potential for its intent-driven buyer journeys. Especially as technology marketers shift their budgets towards Middle of Funnel and Bottom of Funnel campaigns designed to qualify buyers before they engage their sales teams.

"The best technology marketers are connecting with buyers on an almost 1-to-1 basis. That's the new level of brand experience technology buyers expect. If you're not optimizing for your buyer's unique pain points and purchasing timeline, you're leaving money on the table with perfectly good leads." said Cindy Graf, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Lead2Pipeline.

In 2023, Lead2Pipeline is expecting growth through its partnership with LeadScale Engine and other leading North American and European B2B agencies. As technology marketers navigate an uncertain economic climate and shifting budgets, the expertise and reach of their marketing agencies will play a key role in their ability to successfully and efficiently scale full funnel marketing programs.

About Lead2Pipeline

Lead2Pipeline supports the growth of the world's most innovative technology companies. As a data-driven B2B marketing service, the company delivers certified, privacy-compliant demand generation programs at each stage of the funnel for 33 million IT, business, and public sector buyers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lead2pipeline.com

Media contact:

Sourabh Kothari

[email protected]

4154180195

SOURCE Lead2Pipeline Inc.