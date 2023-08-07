Leaders and Luminaries of Cyber-Physical Security Assemble in Miami for Claroty's Second Annual Nexus Conference

Company Announces Distinguished Lineup of Speakers and Educational Session Agenda

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced it will bring together hundreds of cybersecurity leaders for the second annual Nexus Conference, taking place October 10-12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. As the premier cybersecurity leadership event focused on protecting cyber-physical systems, Nexus provides an exclusive forum for industry leaders whose perspectives on securing critical infrastructure – from healthcare, to oil and gas, to transportation, to electric utilities, to pharmaceuticals and biotechnology – generate invaluable connections and new ideas that move the world forward.

Leaders in cyber-physical security speak highly of the event, sharing praise and value-gained from attending last year's inaugural Nexus Conference:

Adam Zoller , CISO, Providence : "Nexus offers a level of expert-led content and peer collaboration unlike any other cyber conference I've attended. The significant insights and value yielded from attending the conference will certainly keep me returning for years to come."

Ted Douglas, Director, Global Automation, OT/ICS Cybersecurity, Technology and Architecture, Pfizer: "Nexus sets a high standard for delivering thoughtful sessions and content to help drive innovation in our industry. This conference truly creates a sense of community for the dedicated professionals working so hard to protect the technology underpinning society's most critical systems."

According to Gartner, Inc.,1 "cyber-physical systems protection platforms that discover and protect assets in production or mission-critical environments are emerging as a leading market category," and "the rapidly changing threat landscape and equally fast pace of vendor innovations are accelerating market maturity." Now, more than ever, the protection of cyber-physical systems merits innovation, collaboration and diversity of thought.

"The era of digital transformation has left the world's critical infrastructure at its most vulnerable," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "The convergence of the greatest minds in cybersecurity at Nexus presents an opportunity to face this challenge head on and offers a myriad of learning opportunities and insights for protecting an organization's most critical assets."

Nexus 2023 attendees can look forward to compelling sessions led by private and public sector speakers at the helm of safely connecting the cyber and physical worlds, protecting inter-connected systems from the most dangerous of cyber threats. Agenda highlights include:

Chris Inglis , Former National Cyber Director and Admiral Mike Rogers , Former NSA Director: A fireside chat where the pair will discuss the shifting geopolitical landscapes and the impact on digital defense

and A fireside chat where the pair will discuss the shifting geopolitical landscapes and the impact on digital defense Phil Venables , CISO Google Cloud: An unfiltered conversation on the five year outlook for digital transformation.

An unfiltered conversation on the five year outlook for digital transformation. Charles Carmakal, SVP & CTO, Mandiant (Google) and Adam Meyers , SVP, Intelligence at CrowdStrike: 2024 industry predictions through the lens of geopolitical conflicts and emerging cyber threats

and 2024 industry predictions through the lens of geopolitical conflicts and emerging cyber threats Megan Samford , VP, Chief Product Security Officer (EM), Schneider Electric Speaking on "Secure by Design" and how security is included in the next generation of products.

Speaking on "Secure by Design" and how security is included in the next generation of products. Greg Garcia , Executive Director of the Healthcare and Public Health Sector Coordinating Council, and Erik Decker , CISO, Intermountain Health: Discussing the impact of the anticipated White House Executive Order for health delivery organization (HDO) cybersecurity "minimum standards"

Discussing the impact of the anticipated White House Executive Order for health delivery organization (HDO) cybersecurity "minimum standards" Jesse Whaley , CISO Amtrak: The impact of TSA Regulations and how they can be effectively leverage by organizations building up their cyber defenses. Dee Young , CISO UNC Health: Presenting on AI as the next frontier of defense and what the industry can expect to come from it

The impact of TSA Regulations and how they can be effectively leverage by organizations building up their cyber defenses. Presenting on AI as the next frontier of defense and what the industry can expect to come from it Nicole Darden Ford , CISO Rockwell Automation and Dave DeWalt , CEO Nightdragon: Discussing how AI is impacting critical sectors such as healthcare and it's potential for combatting organizations' biggest threats

To apply to attend Nexus 2023, visit nexusconference.io . For speaking or partnership opportunities, contact [email protected] .

For continuous thought leadership and insights from the top minds in cyber-physical security, visit Nexus Connect .

