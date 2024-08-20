Leaders at Dallas' Hamilton Wingo Recognized for Personal Injury Expertise in The Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced plaintiffs' lawyers Chris Hamilton and Paul Wingo from Dallas' Hamilton Wingo are recognized in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for their years of successful work in personal injury lawsuits, cases involving dangerous products, and medical malpractice claims against health care providers.

Mr. Hamilton and Mr. Wingo represent serious personal injury victims and families in Dallas and Tarrant Counties and across North Texas. They have helped clients win billions of dollars in verdicts and financial settlements, including a Dallas trial that ended with a $7.3 billion verdict, the nation's largest of the year.

In addition to their recognition in Best Lawyers, Mr. Hamilton and Mr. Wingo recently celebrated the firm's second consecutive selection as the top personal injury firm in Dallas in Texas Lawyer newspaper's 2025 Best Of rankings.

Earlier this year, Mr. Hamilton, Mr. Wingo, and fellow firm partner Brad Jackson all earned selections in the 2024 Best Lawyers in Dallas rankings for their work in injury cases and high-stakes business disputes.

Hamilton Wingo has continued to build the firm's winning track record during the past year by helping clients win significant cases and setting records along the way. In April, Hamilton Wingo's Barrett Robin and Sean Cook won a $6 million verdict against Walmart in Fort Worth for a client who was injured at one of the store's locations in North Richlands Hills.

Two years ago, Mr. Robin and fellow firm partner Damian Williams won the largest uninsured motorist verdict of the year following a trial in Denton County. The jury awarded the firm's client her full policy limits plus attorneys' fees against State Farm Mutual Insurance Company following an 18-wheeler injury crash.

Hamilton Wingo is one of Dallas' premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements in the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, and water contamination in addition to high-stakes business litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo LLP