Leadership Change at Rome2Rio: Former Expedia Global Senior Vice President & GM Wendy Olson Killion is Named New CEO

MELBOURNE, Australia and BERLIN , Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rome2Rio, the global trip planner, owned by the Omio Group, which helps millions of travelers plan trips from anywhere to anywhere in the world, announces the appointment of Wendy Olson Killion as its new Chief Executive Officer. With nearly 25 years of experience in online marketing, sales, product, and technology and an extensive travel industry background, Olson Killion is excellently suited to position Rome2Rio as the world's trusted travel planning platform and scale the company globally.

Previously, Olson Killion led Expedia Group Media Solutions, the travel advertising platform of Expedia Group, where she was responsible for leading the business, which included product, analytics, engineering, strategy, operations, marketing, and commercial partner-facing teams. She also ran her own consultancy firm and has served on various industry boards.

Wendy Olson Killion expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, "Rome2Rio is an exciting global brand with a powerful platform that has revolutionized the way travelers discover and plan their journeys worldwide. My focus will be on expanding and monetizing the powerful search capacity of Rome2Rio, while further increasing its relevance with travelers and advertising partners worldwide."

Olson Killion follows Yesh Munnangi, who successfully led Rome2Rio, which was acquired by the Omio Group in 2019, for the previous five years. Munnangi carefully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and retained all employees during that period. Afterward, he fueled the scale-up recovery and tripled its revenue: Today, Rome2Rio, gathers data from over 12.000 transportation providers worldwide. More than 50 million monthly visits make Rome2Rio a vital resource for travelers worldwide to compare the cheapest, quickest, and most convenient travel options in one spot.

Munnangi reflected on his time at Rome2Rio and the Omio Group, stating: "The journey of acquiring two businesses for Omio - Busradar and Rome2Rio, moving across the world to Melbourne to run Rome2Rio in 2020, navigating the pandemic and then scaling the business and team by a big number has been amazing. I would like to thank Naren Shaam, Founder and Group CEO of Omio, and the board for believing in my vision for Rome2Rio and enabling me to achieve the scale. I wish Wendy and the team all the best in their onward journey and continued success."

About Rome2Rio

Rome2Rio is a global trip-planning platform to quickly research, compare, and coordinate transport options in 240+ countries and territories worldwide, by just entering two addresses, towns, landmarks, attractions, or cities anywhere in the world; Rome2Rio shows you the possible ways to travel. Rome2Rio was founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2010 and was acquired by the Omio Group, the Berlin-based travel booking platform, in 2019.

About Omio

Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has been helping its customers discover new ways of traveling. Thanks to its two interconnected platforms, Omio and Rome2Rio, Omio is the world's leading travel platform for searching, comparing, and booking. Omio B2B Partnership services OTA's and mobility providers with tailored business solutions. Over the past decade, the Omio Group has sold over 40 million tickets and collaborated with over 1,000 transportation providers.

