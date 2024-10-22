Leading AI-Based Video Gun Detection Company ZeroEyes Ends Membership with ZeroNow Industry Organization

Concern over ZeroNow Leadership Leads to Departure

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the full US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that it has ended its membership in ZeroNow, an industry nonprofit.

"ZeroEyes remains steadfast in our mission to mitigate and prevent gun-related violence, especially in the K-12 environment," explained Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We believe standards to mitigate and prevent gun-related violence must be established nationwide, but not merely in the economic interests of a single vendor. During the course of our membership with ZeroNow, we discovered that the organization's leadership does not share this objective. While maintaining relationships with thought leaders and relevant groups in the industry is critical to our mission, we are committed to dedicating our time and resources to objectives that align with our values. The goal of saving lives is too important for anything less."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that a threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and local staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

ZeroEyes protects thousands of buildings for hundreds of customers in 43 states and counting.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and is the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, ZeroEyes' affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

