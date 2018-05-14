Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth

"Oracle Cloud is redefining how organizations modernize, innovate and compete," said Thomas Kurian, president, product development, Oracle. "Regardless of where organizations want to start their cloud journeys, Oracle delivers complete and integrated cloud services that deliver faster innovation and business transformation. We believe that the results from the latest IDC Public Cloud Services Tracker further demonstrate the value Oracle Cloud provides."

IDC's Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker® monitors public cloud services with frequent releases of semiannual revenue estimates. It tracks and details individual public cloud services providers' historical business performance and forecasts market sizes five years into the future — across 53 geographies and up to 80 discrete market segments. In the report, Enterprise Applications SaaS refers to the IDC markets CRM, Enterprise Resource Management (including HCM, Financials, Procurement, Order Management, PPM, EAM), Engineering, SCM, Operations and Manufacturing Applications.

Oracle provides its customers with a unique advantage as it is the only company in the world to deliver a complete cloud portfolio, spanning Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS). Today, organizations in 195 countries and territories process more than 55 billion transactions a day through the Oracle Cloud. To learn more about how organizations around the globe are rapidly adopting Oracle Cloud solutions, see: Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts

