Leading Antitrust Regulators to Speak at Crowell & Moring and King's College London Sixth Annual EU Competition Law Conference in Brussels

BRUSSELS, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior antitrust regulators from the European Commission, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority, and the U.S. Department of Justice will join industry and academic leaders for in-depth discussions at the Crowell & Moring and Kings College London Sixth Annual EU Competition Law Conference on June 11 at TheMerode in Brussels.

The day-long event will focus on a transatlantic view of current antitrust developments across a range of areas, such as cooperation between competitors, merger control, and state aid. Sessions will also explore key trends in enforcement in relation to digital markets and AI, and the European Commission's increased scrutiny on complex cross-border M&A transactions.

"Crowell & Moring and King's College London are excited to partner for the sixth year as we host leading minds in antitrust to discuss the future of EU competition law and how industry will navigate rapid advances in technology and an increasingly complex regulatory environment," said Karel Bourgeois, a partner in Crowell & Moring's Antitrust and Competition Group in Brussels.

David Lawrence, policy director, DOJ Antitrust Division, will provide a keynote address. Panels throughout the day will feature Lucia Bonova, head of unit, DG Competition, European Commission; Lucilia Falsarella Pereira, senior director, Competition Enforcement, Competition and Markets Authority; Andrea Usai, case handler, DG Competition, European Commission; and Annemiek Wilpshaar, head of unit, DG Competition, European Commission.

Panels include:

Cooperation between competitors in the digital and green economy: competition risks of AI, sustainability agreements, no-poach and labor agreements;





Developments in state aid and (foreign) subsidies control: how to level the playing field in the new geopolitical environment;





Merger control developments: increased scrutiny of mergers, new U.S. guidelines, the revised market definition notice, international convergence/divergence; and





Fireside chat: future direction on enforcement with a focus on digital, AI, and the practical implications for regulators and companies.

"We are looking forward to a robust discussion of the issues that are impacting how companies of all sizes compete in the digital age. Antitrust policy and enforcement are at a remarkable inflection point, and the issues we will discuss are already impacting the future of the marketplace," said King's College London Professor of Law Alison Jones.

Speakers also include leading professors, lawyers, and consultants, including: American University Washington College of Law Research Professor of Law Jonathan Baker; The European Consumer Organisation Senior Advisor, Competition, BEUC, Vanessa Turner; George Washington University Law School Global Competition Professor of Law and Policy William Kovacic; Oxera Consulting Partner Sir Philip Lowe and Head of State Aid Nicole Robins; Umicore Global Competition Counsel Quentin Azau; University of East Anglia Professor of Competition Law Andreas Stephan. Additional speakers and event hosts include Jones; and Crowell & Moring partners Bourgeois, Thomas De Meese, Shawn Johnson, Jason Murray, and senior of counsel Andrew Gavil.

The event is open to the public and media. Click to view the full program and register here.

