Leading Asset Management and Investment Funds Partner Joins Dechert in Boston

Dechert LLP announced today that Michael McGrath has joined the firm as partner in the financial services group in the Boston office.

Mr. McGrath is an asset management and investment funds lawyer with deep experience in the U.S. financial services regulatory environment. His focus is on counseling global asset managers on the formation and operation of investment funds and other investment products, and successfully navigating their associated commercial, regulatory, and compliance matters. Mr. McGrath also regularly advises investment managers and broker-dealers on marketing, advertising, and fundraising issues across all major asset classes and distribution channels.

An author and frequent speaker on the practical implementation of securities laws in the asset management industry, Mr. McGrath is also a CFA charter holder and a member of the CFA Institute's U.S. Investment Performance Committee. He received a J.D. from Duke University School of Law and a B.A. from Stanford University. Prior to joining Dechert, Mr. McGrath was a partner and co-practice area leader of the asset management and investment funds practice at another international law firm.

Christopher Harvey, global co-chair of Dechert's financial services group, said: "Mike is a highly regarded lawyer whose expertise will be a great asset to our team. His experience in managing complex regulatory issues for global asset managers will further strengthen our services and offerings to our clients, especially relating to the Advisers Act. We are delighted to welcome Mike to Dechert."

Commenting on his arrival, Michael McGrath said: "I am thrilled to be working alongside such a well-regarded team at a firm that is renowned around the world for its expertise in financial services. I am excited to continue the growth of Dechert's asset management practice both in Boston and globally."

With over 185 lawyers, Dechert has one of the largest investment management teams of any firm. It was the first law firm with a funds practice in all key European fund domiciles, including the UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, Germany and France, as well as the U.S., the Middle East and Asia. The firm is consistently recognized by independent experts as a leading law firm for investment funds.

