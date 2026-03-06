Leading Cellular Glutathione Supplement Continual-G® Comes to Greens Nutrition

The Industry-Leading Cellular Health Supplement and Natural Glutathione Precursor Will Be Available on Shelves in Northern California

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inid Research Lab's breakthrough cellular glutathione supplement Continual-G® will be stocked on shelves in the Northern California retailer Greens Nutrition. This is the latest in a wave of impressive growth for the cellular health brand, and its latest step forward as it continues to grow its brick-and-mortar presence in the United States.

"We just announced a new placement in Central California in early February, and here we are again announcing another chain of stores stocking Continual-G just a few hundred miles north," said Rajan Shah, President of Inid Research Lab LLC, which owns Continual-G®. "The speed of adoption in the US shows that Americans are hungry for effective health and wellness solutions, especially when they address preventative cellular health."

After announcing a placement with retailer AlchePharma Naturals in early February, this new announcement of a retailer partnership with Greens Nutrition has stoked excitement from the team behind the breakthrough preventative wellness product. Continual-G® represents a unique development in cellular glutathione supplementation. The innovative formula focuses on its flagship ingredient, Gamma-Glutamyl Cysteine (trademarked Glyteine®), which was developed by the University of NSW in Australia after many years of research by Professor Wallace Bridge and Dr Martin Zarka.

Glyteine® was formulated to address a concern that is common with many natural glutathione-rich foods and supplements: bioavailability. Rather than simply delivering the antioxidant glutathione itself, Glyteine® is the immediate precursor to glutathione. It provides cells with the tools to generate their own glutathione in healthy, effective ways.

Continaul-G® is the only clinically proven supplement that can boost the cellular pools of glutathione, increasing levels of the master antioxidant to above homeostasis in a single dose. This gives cells and tissues the tools required to protect against oxidative stress and fight off the excess levels of free radicals that come from aging, illness, exercise, and other aspects of modern lifestyles.

The announcement of Continual-G® arriving in Greens Nutrition is an exciting next step as the supplement continues to gain recognition in the United States. The community-focused health food store is a hallmark of health and wellness. The retailer is located outside of San Francisco in Northern California, where it serves a wide range of health-conscious consumers who will now have access to Continual-G® as they look for effective, natural ways to maintain their health.

Continual-G® is a brand of the dietary development firm Inid Research Lab, LLC. Launched in 2019, the global company focuses on the mission of developing dietary supplements that incorporate Glyteine®. This proprietary ingredient is a unique approach to cellular glutathione that provides the body with the tools necessary to increase its natural glutathione production. This critical difference has helped Continual-G® stand out, both in clinical studies and through customer feedback. Learn more about the benefits and backstory of this breakthrough nutraceutical ingredient at continualg.com.

