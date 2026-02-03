New Report Highlights Medical Consensus: Glutathione Supplements Need to Get Better

The Team Behind Continual-G® Has Rejected Traditional Glutathione Supplementation for Years in Favor of an Innovative Approach With Its Precursor, GGC. The Science Is Backing Up This Stance.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glutathione supplementation is extremely popular. But does it work? A new report brings a consensus: there isn't enough evidence to say yes. This reinforces the philosophy behind Continual-G®, which has taken a unique approach to glutathione supplementation that understands simply ingesting the master antioxidant isn't enough to get it to help your cells.

A brand new report from WTOP News collated several professional opinions on glutathione supplementation. The general consensus was that the research just isn't strong enough to say that simply supplementing with the antioxidant itself is enough. Dr. Rahul Dixit, an internal medicine physician, gastroenterologist, and hepatologist with Digestive Health Associates in Santa Monica, California, summarized the general feeling by saying, "There's not enough research to conclude the supplement is effective."

This is no surprise for the team behind Continual-G®. The company has pioneered superior internal cellular health options for years, including its flagship proprietary ingredient Glyteine® . This is a form of gamma-glutamylcysteine (GGC). Sound familiar? Not to those who stop at glutathione supplementation. GGC goes deeper. It is the natural, immediate precursor to glutathione and a key resource for cellular health and function.

"Dodgy marketing uses fake science to show that supplementation elevates glutathione levels," said Continual-G® President Rajan Shah. "However, if you look closely, the antioxidant is elevated in plasma around cells, but does not get into them. That doesn't help you. Your cells need the glutathione inside them to function. That's where GGC makes a difference. It gets into the cells, and then they can use it to create glutathione naturally."

Natural production of GGC diminishes during aging and illness, which consequently diminishes glutathione production. This makes Continual-G®'s Glyteine®-based supplements an important next step in the frontier of cellular health. The clinically proven bioavailable supplement form of GGC is an effective option for increasing cellular glutathione. This indirectly supports the body's natural production of glutathione, helping boost it from insufficient to more healthy and youthful levels through internal, endogenous processes within the cell. Rather than flooding the bloodstream with unavailable external forms of glutathione, it fuels the body with GGC, helping it improve overall health by increasing the cellular pools of the master antioxidant to fight off damaging oxidative stress.

About Continual-G®

Continual-G® is a brand of the dietary development firm Inid Research Lab, LLC. Launched in 2019, the global company focuses on the mission of developing dietary supplements that incorporate Glyteine®. This proprietary ingredient is a unique approach to cellular glutathione that provides the body with the tools necessary to increase its natural glutathione production. This critical difference has helped Continual-G® stand out, both in clinical studies and through customer feedback. Learn more about the benefits and backstory of this breakthrough nutraceutical ingredient at continualg.com .

