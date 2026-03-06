The Growing Link Between Glutathione and Cognitive Health (And How Continual-G Can Help)

A New Scientific Review Highlights the Role of Cellular Glutathione Depletion in Neurodegenerative Diseases

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evidence across multiple studies that link glutathione depletion to neurodegenerative diseases reinforces the importance of focusing on cellular health as a preventative healthcare measure. The team at Inid Research Lab, which is behind the groundbreaking glutathione precursor Glyteine ® sold in the Continual-G® brand of dietary supplements, is connecting the dots between high cellular glutathione levels and good health.

A recent review, published in Frontiers in Pharmacology on January 14th, 2026, examined emerging evidence of the relevance of glutathione (GSH) levels as they pertain to neurodegenerative diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Parkinson's Disease (PD), and Alzheimer's Disease (AD). The overall message was "GSH depletion contributes to impaired immune and antioxidant activity in neurodegenerative diseases."

Current global research efforts are continuing to reinforce existing thoughts around glutathione and explore options for boosting cellular levels to achieve and maintain good health. However, the team at Inid Research Lab has recognized that simple supplementation with glutathione (liposomal or otherwise) or N-acetylcysteine (NAC) isn't enough to help those suffering from the many ill health conditions associated with insufficient cellular glutathione.

"Traditional foods and supplements containing complete glutathione and NAC are often ineffective in boosting unhealthy low cellular glutathione to the levels needed to fight off the consequent damaging oxidative stress," said Rajan Shah, President of Inid Research Lab LLC, which owns Continual-G®. "What is needed is a more bioavailable option."

For Shah and his team, the answer was the natural, immediate precursor to glutathione, gamma-glutamylcysteine (GGC). During extensive research, they found that the unique characteristic of GGC is that it is capable of bypassing the regulatory control of glutathione homeostasis, something that NAC and glutathione cannot do.

In other words, GGC can enter cells, where it is naturally converted into bioavailable cellular glutathione, boosting GSH levels in the process. This realization, combined with recent research on the importance of maintaining high cellular glutathione levels for good health, offers an ever-expanding window into the broad potential health value of this critical natural nutrient, and how Continual-G's proprietary GGC ingredient, Glyteine® , can help turn theory into supplemental action.

