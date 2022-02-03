Leading Class Action Administrator Angeion Group Expands Securities Team

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Angeion Group LLC announced the expansion of its securities team with the addition of securities and distribution professionals Brett Wilmot, Tracey Louis, and Peter Allocco. "The expansion of the Angeion team with these three professionals will enable Angeion to continue to relate first-hand to our clients' administrative and litigation needs, particularly in the securities litigation realm, while simultaneously advancing Angeion's commitment to innovation, accountability, and high-quality service," said Angeion's President and CEO, Steven Weisbrot. "Their background and keen experience make them an ideal addition to Angeion's securities team, and we are very pleased to have these exemplary individuals join our company."

Mr. Wilmot brings over two decades of experience in the legal and financial services industries to Angeion Group. With his extensive background in banking and securities class action law, Mr. Wilmot will play a significant role in consulting with current and prospective Angeion clients to develop and implement pre-settlement and settlement administration solutions for securities cases. Most recently, Mr. Wilmot provided specialized banking solutions to class action attorneys and settlement administrators managing complex Qualified Settlement Funds. Wilmot also brings extensive expertise performing calculations of client losses and recoverable damages under PSLRA guidelines, and further brings a unique understanding to Angeion's clients from his time spent at two prominent securities class action law firms. At these firms, Wilmot focused on institutional investor client development and new case generation. He also created and instituted proprietary portfolio monitoring solutions for the firm's institutional investor clients. Mr. Wilmot graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Statistics.

Also joining the Angeion team is Ms. Tracey Louis. Ms. Louis has over 20 years of communications, project management, and claims administration experience. Most recently Louis' expertise was instrumental in disbursing nearly a billion dollars in class action claimant awards. She has also expertly managed communications for class sizes ranging from thousands to hundreds of thousands across a variety of practice areas. Additionally, her experience as a paralegal with a prominent New York City law firm, whose client roster included legendary acts such as Prince and Michael Jackson, allows Ms. Louis to bring to Angeion's clients the experience and understanding needed to successfully manage large high-profile cases and settlements.

Finally, joining Angeion's securities team is Peter Allocco. Mr. Allocco joins Angeion Group with over 20 years of securities class action experience in the private sector. During that time, he has been an integral part of some of the largest securities class action litigations in recent history, including In re: Initial Public Offering Securities Litigation, No. 21 MC 92 (S.D.N.Y.). Additionally, Peter has extensive class action experience in shareholder, derivative, corporate governance, and antitrust litigation. Peter is a graduate of the University at Buffalo with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and Political Science.

ABOUT ANGEION GROUP

Angeion Group is an industry-leading provider of class action claims administration and legal noticing services. Headquartered in Philadelphia in a state-of-the-art 14,000-square foot processing center, Angeion has administered some the largest and most complex settlements in U.S. history. Angeion increases efficiency, provides accountability, and gives counsel and the court peace of mind. Additional information on the company can be found at www.angeiongroup.com.

