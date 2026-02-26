Leading Class Action and Commercial Litigation Partner Joins Shook in Chicago

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon continued the expansion of its Class Action and Appellate Litigation Practice with the addition of Simone Jones as a partner in Chicago.

Shook Partner Simone Jones

Jones has significant experience representing Fortune 500 companies in the automotive, pharmaceutical, consumer products and chemicals industries in litigation that has included putative class actions, product liability and toxic torts, and complex commercial disputes. She has also led internal investigations and advised public and private companies on investigations conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and other federal and state regulatory agencies.

"Simone and I have worked together for many years at prior firms, and she has a proven track record of delivering superior outcomes and providing trusted counsel for clients on bet-the-company risks," said Michael Mallow, co-chair of Shook's Class Action and Appellate Litigation Practice. "She brings a combination of strategic leadership, technical fluency and disciplined execution that make her an ideal addition to our group and for our clients. It's wonderful having her back on the team."

Jones's experience includes representing major automotive companies in complex, multi-party matters from inception through dispositive motions and class certification. She has also defended consumer product manufacturers in class actions challenging nutritional and other marketing claims and represented pharmaceutical and chemical companies in product liability and toxic tort matters, including PFAS litigation.

"Simone is an exceptional advocate whose strategic insight and leadership will strengthen our ability to help clients navigate their most complex legal challenges," said Madeleine McDonough, chair of Shook. "We're thrilled to welcome her to the firm."

In addition to her representation of commercial clients, Jones was also instrumental in representing a class of veterans who prevailed in Soto v. United States, in which the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that combat-wounded veterans are entitled to full retroactive compensation under the Combat-Related Special Compensation statute of Title 10 of the U.S. Code.

"I look forward to rejoining past colleagues and the opportunity to integrate my practice with Shook's platform by capitalizing on the firm's litigation excellence, market-leading reputation and entrepreneurial culture to deliver greater client value," said Jones.

Shook's Class Action and Appellate Litigation Practice utilizes the firm's arsenal of veteran litigators and trial-support systems to conduct careful evaluation of each case to design a solution that minimizes the risks and burdens of litigation while maximizing the likelihood of a favorable resolution, whether it be defeating class certification, winning the case at trial or otherwise resolving litigation on favorable terms. The firm's lawyers have also briefed and argued cases before nearly every federal appellate court and numerous state appellate and supreme courts, as well as administrative agencies and military tribunals throughout the U.S., representing clients in numerous substantive areas, including product liability; intellectual property; contract disputes; mass, toxic and other torts; pharmaceutical and medical device litigation; banking and UCC litigation; insurance coverage; environmental and land use litigation; and in challenges to proposed state constitutional amendments and administrative rules.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 18 offices in the United States with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

SOURCE Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.