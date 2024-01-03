Leading Consulting Firm Launches Attain Digital to Drive Enterprise Impact for Education and Nonprofit Institutions

Attain Partners

03 Jan, 2024, 13:33 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management and technology consulting firm, announced today the launch of Attain Digital, which will be led by Reshma Patel-Jackson, Partner. Attain Digital will consolidate the firm's Salesforce and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) offerings under one umbrella, together with other technology solutions and offerings to create a unique value proposition that positions Attain Partners as a digital transformation leader in the education and nonprofit markets.

Attain Partners provides expertise in end-to-end solutions that leverage technology to help clients achieve their important missions, from Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions to Data Services, Analytics, and Applications Modernization. By aligning these services under the strategic leadership of Ms. Patel-Jackson, Attain Digital will offer a more comprehensive suite of services, addressing diverse client needs and providing enterprise-wide strategy and technology transformation expertise at scale.

"Technology is advancing at a rapid pace, and we are looking to harness our resources to accelerate growth and position Attain Partners as an innovator," said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO of Attain Enterprises. "I can think of no better leader for Attain Digital than Reshma Patel-Jackson. Her passion for strategic transformation combined with deep market expertise and a track record of success make Reshma an ideal choice to build this practice. I look forward to seeing the impact that she and her impressive team will create."

Attain Partners has received notable industry and market accolades, reaffirming the company's commitment to excellence and innovation, including being honored as the 2022 Salesforce Consulting Partner of the Year – Education, named to Consulting Magazine's Best Firms to Work For 2023, and securing a spot on the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech 100 for three consecutive years.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead Attain Digital. Our experts are the best in the business and by bringing together our technical, functional, and strategic advisory teams, we will be able to create greater enterprise-wide impact for our clients," said Reshma Patel-Jackson, Partner and Attain Digital Lead at Attain Partners. "My priorities are to empower our clients and enable mission impact. Attain Digital will be equipped with the resources and tools needed to develop and achieve technology transformation as well as to ensure adoption, creating lasting and impactful results for our clients."

About Attain Partners

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners.com.

SOURCE Attain Partners

