Leading Crunch Franchisee Ignites Team Competition with High-Energy "Battle HIIT Out" Challenge

TAMPA, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, the leading and fastest growing Crunch Fitness franchisee with over one million members, is turning up the intensity with its latest group fitness competition, Battle HIIT Out.

This high-energy, team-based challenge, designed to test strength, endurance, and teamwork, will be held on Saturday, April 25 for the majority of the participating clubs, and May 9 at remaining locations. While members from all locations are invited to participate, the event will be hosted at select regional clubs. Members are encouraged to check with their home club for specific event details.

Members are invited to "squad up" and represent their local Crunch location in the ultimate fitness showdown. Teams of four will take on a dynamic mix of workout stations paired with heart-pumping cardio intervals, pushing every participant to their limit. The objective is simple: complete the course in the fastest time and claim victory.

Top-performing teams will earn exclusive rewards and recognition. First place winners will receive limited-edition Battle HIIT Out shirts, medals, and free entry into the upcoming Conquer Challenge in June (a $200 team value, or $50 per person). Second- and third-place teams will also be recognized, with all winning participants receiving medals following the competition.

"At Crunch Fitness, we're always looking for innovative ways to bring our community together through fitness," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "Battle HIIT Out is more than just a workout; it's a chance for members to push themselves, build camaraderie, and experience the energy that makes Crunch unique – all in a team environment."

With limited spots available, members are encouraged to stop by their local participating club's front desk to reserve their team's place and get ready to compete.

With more than 150 years of combined industry experience, the leadership team at CR Fitness Holdings – Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale – currently operates 95 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with plans to expand into Arizona. CR Fitness is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide by the end of 2026.

About CR Fitness Holdings

CR Fitness Holdings is the leading and fastest growing franchisee of Crunch Fitness. CR Fitness currently serves over one million members, and is led by a management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. Backed by major investment firms North Castle Partners and Sixth Street, CR Fitness is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide by 2026 including five in Arizona by their subsidiary Southwest Fitness Holdings. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

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SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.