Leading defense news outlet, The War Zone, relaunches as TWZ.com

TWZ.com is joined by launch partner General Atomics Aeronautical

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading defense news outlet, The War Zone , today revealed its new domain and upgraded interface. Founded in 2016 by one of the military sector's most influential journalists, Tyler Rogoway , The War Zone has grown into an essential resource for the entire defense industry and national security community. The site, which was originally launched in partnership with The Drive , will now operate as a fully standalone media brand via TWZ.com .

Joined by launch sponsor, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. , the world leader in uncrewed aircraft, the new domain offers TWZ's nearly 8 million monthly visitors a vastly upgraded user experience focused entirely on its core audience. Dedicated to defense technology coverage across the air, sea, land, space, and cyber domains of warfare, that is uniquely fused with strategy and geopolitics, TWZ will continue to provide its unique form of in-depth reporting and breaking news as its own site. Soon TWZ will be expanding its reach by launching a YouTube channel.

"Launching our new site has been years in the making and is a massive milestone for TWZ and our team," said Rogoway. "This change will certainly help us better serve our audience and the defense industry at large while helping us reach new readers. I'm incredibly excited about TWZ's next chapter and to work closely with our team to continue to evolve the brand."

More information about this launch can be found here . TWZ is part of Recurrent Ventures ' comprehensive military portfolio, which spans defense, military, and military spouse news through coverage and events produced by Task & Purpose , We Are The Mighty , MIC , and MilSpouseFest .

ABOUT THE WAR ZONE

The War Zone stands at the nexus of military technology, strategy, and foreign policy. As a full-spectrum defense-analysis website, TWZ covers the air, sea, land, space, and cyber domains of warfare–with an infusion of geopolitical context to offer deeper insights. TWZ combines rigorous reporting and analysis with a rolling discussion that ties together the most critical news threads on national defense, military technologies, and industry news. TWZ is owned and operated by Recurrent, a privately held media company that has one of the largest suites of military brands, including Task & Purpose , MilSpouseFest , We Are The Mighty , MIC , and MilSpouseFest .

ABOUT RECURRENT

Recurrent is a digital media company whose content from trusted brands aims to foster generations of passionate audiences across enthusiast verticals. Recurrent is focused on optimizing and growing trusted digital media brands within five key categories: Automotive, Home, Military and Defense, Science and Tech, and Outdoors. Its titles such as BobVila.com , The Drive , Dwell , Popular Science , and Outdoor Life inspire and inform more than 70 million unique visitors each month.

SOURCE Recurrent Ventures