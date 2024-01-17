Leading Diamond Company Unveils 'Pure Impact' Sustainability Report, Paving the Way for a Net Zero Gem & Jewelry Industry

The landmark report highlights six decades of SRK's distinguished initiatives and partnerships to improve sustainability industry-wide. 

SURAT, India, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), one of the world's leading diamond crafting companies, released its inaugural Pure Impact Report today, highlighting its commitment to leadership in ESG and corporate social responsibility, acceleration of its net zero goals, and advancing both the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The report highlights initiatives in education, healthcare, community welfare, employee empowerment, sustainability, and decarbonization from SRK and its philanthropic arm, the SRK Knowledge Foundation.

Since six decades, SRK has gone beyond diamonds, serving people and the planet. With a long-term vision of a zero-emissions India and world, the company has outlined a detailed net zero roadmap aligned with both the UN SDGs and the SBTi. In partnership with the Global Network for Zero, SRK has committed to achieve net zero certification for its two flagship diamond crafting facilities, SRK Empire and SRK House, by 2024 – a full six years ahead of the goals set within the UN framework. To achieve this, the company is building an off-site solar power plant, electrifying its fleet, planting over 200 acres of trees and more.

Other achievements and initiatives highlighted in the report include:

  • Contributed 4.5% average net profit each year to community welfare, with healthcare initiatives benefiting 3.5 million people
  • Contributed $3.5 million USD to solar projects, including solar panels for 1,000 employees, donating 750 rooftop solar panels to veterans, and solarizing the entire Dudhala village of 350 homes
  • Achieving LEED Platinum certification, the highest level of certification, at both SRK House and SRK Empire, with both buildings scoring in the top five for all LEED certified buildings in the world for operational performance
  • Convened the 2023 SRK Sustainability Conclave, an inaugural event designed to empower Indian business leaders to implement effective net zero strategies
  • Provided 60,000+ students with educational benefits, including 2,500 youth who have benefited from services at SRK's authorized training centers, SRK Institute of Diamonds and SRK Institute of Skills
  • Created 'The Footprints', a traceability feature pioneering ethical mineral mining practices and sustainable sourcing
  • Funded the construction of 100 dams in the Saurashtra region
  • Certified membership with the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) and its task force to promote alignment with UN SDGs in the diamond sector

"The natural diamond industry has an opportunity to make an incredible impact on the environment and global net zero goals; SRK aims to show how it can be done," said Shri Govind Dholakia, Founder and Chairman of SRK Exports. "We've made decarbonization the crown jewel of our efforts because it impacts every facet of our daily lives: infrastructure, health, agriculture, quality of life, and so much more. We're leveraging every tool at our disposal to protect our staff, the planet, and the people of India and beyond. The work outlined in this report is just the start."

SRK looks forward to turning towards a net zero future with a deep commitment to the health of the community and planet alike. To learn more about ongoing sustainability initiatives visit https://srk.one/pure-sustainability.html.

About Shree Ramkrishna Exports 

Founded by Shri Govind Dholakia aka Govindkaka, SRK is one of the world's leading diamond crafting and exporting conglomerates. Valued at nearly 1.8 billion USD, SRK employs over 6,000 people and has played a pivotal role in transforming India's contribution to the global economy over the last six decades. A purpose driven organization committed to what it calls 'PURE' trust, transparency, and tenacity, SRK is leading the gems and jewelry industry to prioritize sustainable practices, compliances and shedding light on the urgent and necessary acceleration efforts for a zero emissions India and beyond. SRK is recognized as the most compliant economy in the industry with the highest number of ISO, System & Process certifications Additionally, more than 4.5% of SRK's profits are contributed to various philanthropic and community welfare initiatives. Rooted in Govindkaka's lifelong pursuit of equitable opportunity, upward mobility, and universal living standards, the pioneering diamond entity holds an unwavering dedication to ensuring sustainability and human welfare remain the cornerstones of its growing empire for good.

