Leading EB-5 Regional Center Golden Gate Global Introduces Shorter Loan Terms for EB-5 Investment

The loan term is one of two controlling factors in the EB-5 repayment timeline. Under immigration law, investors make an "at risk" capital contribution of $800,000 in targeted employment areas (TEAs) or $1,050,000 in non-TEAs, usually through a regional center-sponsored project. Investors must meet both the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS)-mandated minimum to obtain their unconditional green card (the sustainment period) in addition to satisfying the loan term for repayment.

In October 2023, the USCIS clarified its interpretation of the sustainment period under the 2022-enacted EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act. The agency said that investor funds must remain invested for at least two years from the date they are made available to the EB-5 project. Previously, the sustainment period only began once investors obtained their conditional green cards, regardless of how long their money had already been deployed to the project.

Acknowledging the change in law, GGG negotiated reduced EB-5 loan terms on its EB-5 offerings. On the Brooklyn Basin Phase 2 (High Unemployment TEA) and Appellation Sun Valley (Rural TEA) projects, the loan maturity date has been reduced to three years with two developer-optional one-year extensions (3+1+1). Likewise, GGG secured a reduced loan term on the Anasu Resort Phase 1A (Rural TEA) project of two years with two developer-optional one-year extensions (2+1+1).

Offering a consistent repayment timeline is beneficial for investors from China, India, and Vietnam, where backlogs can extend the EB-5 time horizon. The reduced loan term is also a testament to the strength of GGG's borrower relationships and underwriting process and reflects the firm's ability to select viable, short-term EB-5 funding projects.

Golden Gate Global is an award-winning EB-5 regional center. Established in 2011, GGG has been offering EB-5 investment opportunities through institutional quality real estate projects with partners like Lennar Corporation, JMA Ventures, Sacramento Kings, and Signature Development Group. GGG enjoys a 100% USCIS project approval rate and has successfully raised over $700M of EB-5 capital from over 1,350 investors. www.3gfund.com .

