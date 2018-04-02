Leading Emerging Companies Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in Bay Area

Carpenter further deepens Latham's emerging company capabilities in the Bay Area, particularly in the software/internet space. He has advised numerous private and public companies at various stages of development in sophisticated corporate transactions including public offerings, venture financings, and M&A transactions. He also counsels clients on corporate governance work as well as day-to-day matters.

Kirt Switzer, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in San Francisco, said: "A prominent practitioner, Todd has substantial experience and an excellent reputation in the market. Todd's knowledge of the technology and life sciences sectors will be of great value to our clients, and a wonderful complement to our expanding Emerging Companies Practice in the Bay Area."

"Our ability to help companies navigate every growth stage has earned us a position at the top-tier of firms in the geographical centers of entrepreneurship," added Ora Fisher, Co-Chair of Latham & Watkins. "Todd enhances our capabilities in the Bay Area so we can continue to expand our services to the visionaries who've made this region a hotbed for innovation."

Carpenter concluded: "More and more, we're seeing emerging companies focused on scaling their influence and operations globally. So they need legal advisors who understand the various challenges and opportunities international expansion can generate. I am thrilled to be a part of a first-class team with that type of international understanding and exceptional ability to serve emerging companies at every stage. I look forward to supporting clients' growth ambitions by leveraging the power of Latham's global platform."

Carpenter joins from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in San Francisco where he has practiced since 2000. Carpenter received his bachelor's degree from Denison University in 1995 and his J.D. degree from The George Washington University Law School in 2000.

