Leading Experts Tackle AI, Cybersecurity, and IoT Governance at Hangzhou Side Event of 2024 World Internet Conference

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At a side event held during the 2024 World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, experts in cybersecurity, AI, and IoT governance convened in Hangzhou to explore emerging trends and global regulatory challenges. Organized by the Research Center for Global Cyberspace Governance (RCGCG), the forum highlighted the pressing need for international cooperation in addressing the evolving complexities of the digital landscape.

Opening the forum, Lu Chuanying, Director of RCGCG, emphasized the importance of establishing global cyber norms in the face of rapid technological advancements. "As cyber issues grow more sophisticated, we must develop frameworks to protect data and ensure responsible technology use," Lu said. He called for enhanced global cooperation to tackle the complex challenges of the digital age.

Experts and professionals from institutions such as the Ecole Polytechnique, Albright Stonebridge Group, the Leiden University, the Amsterdam University, and the Shanghai Association of AI and Social Development shared their insights on AI governance. They discussed AI's transformative potential while emphasizing the need for regulatory frameworks, they noted that governments are working to balance safety with fostering innovation, aiming to prevent unintended consequences while promoting technological growth.

Geopolitical tensions surrounding supply chain security, particularly in industries like semiconductors, were also discussed. The experts noted that the race to secure supply chains is reshaping the global tech landscape, with companies needing to be agile and adapt to these shifting dynamics. Increased regulatory pressure in key markets was identified as a significant factor influencing business strategies.

Tuya Smart, a leader in AIoT solutions, highlighted its ongoing efforts to address these concerns. Holmes Chen, representing the company, emphasized the importance of staying ahead of regulatory changes and ensuring that AI-driven devices meet global security standards. "We are committed to enhancing the security of our AIoT systems while ensuring they remain safe, reliable, and compliant," Chen stated, reflecting the broader industry commitment to developing secure technologies.

The forum concluded with a call for greater international collaboration to ensure a secure and ethical digital future. Panelists agreed that the fast pace of technological innovation requires a coordinated global approach to governance. As cybersecurity and AI continue to reshape industries, the need for comprehensive frameworks that address both risks and opportunities is critical.

