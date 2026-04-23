Leading U.S. Fertility Network Expands Access to Care in South Carolina with the Opening of CCRM Fertility of Greenville

Dr. Creighton Likes and Dr. Rachel Beverley Bring Clinical and Scientific Expertise to the Greenville Community

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility (CCRM), one of the leading fertility clinic networks in the U.S., celebrated the official opening of the newest clinic in its network in Greenville, South Carolina last week. The opening reinforces the organization's commitment to increasing access to high-quality, science-driven fertility care nationwide.

Greenville represents one of the country's fastest-growing and most dynamic markets, with a broad, diverse population, including some of the largest LGBTQ+ communities in South Carolina, with a rising demand for advanced reproductive care. This opening underscores CCRM's dedication to ensuring inclusive family-building options are available in the markets it is most-needed across the country.

"As the U.S. continues to navigate the all-time low birth rate, opening a location in South Carolina brings us one step closer to our mission of ensuring that patients across the country have access to some of the leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and fertility specialists in the nation," said Dr. William Schoolcraft, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of CCRM. "Patients in the Greenville community will now benefit from the same nationally recognized scientific research, lab technologies, clinical expertise, and outcomes that have helped U.S. families conceive more than 100,000 babies."

The Greenville clinic is led by co-founding physicians and board-certified reproductive endocrinologists and infertility specialists, Dr. Rachel Beverley, and Dr. Creighton E. Likes, III, who has worked in the local Greenville community for more than 15 years.

Dr. Beverley brings extensive expertise to CCRM Fertility of Greenville as a graduate of Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and fellowship-trained in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Dr. Likes has cared for patients in the local community for his entire career, having completed his Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Greenville Hospital System, fellowship training in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Duke University Medical Center, and Master of Science in Genetic Counseling from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine.

"This clinic opening represents a transformational moment for fertility care in our state," said Dr. Likes. "As a longtime South Carolinian that has seen the infertility rates increase year after year, I'm confident that CCRM will fill a serious need in this community. Our patients can expect the highest level of personalized support, from routine evaluations to the most advanced treatment options, all backed by a team delivering some of the strongest outcomes in the country."

"CCRM has long been recognized as a best-in-class network in fertility care, known for exceptional success rates, world-class IVF labs, and an unwavering commitment to patients," added Dr. Beverley. "It's an honor to work with an organization whose name is synonymous with excellence and innovation, and where the highest standards of science and compassionate care are lived every day."

Patients at CCRM Fertility of Greenville will have access to the full suite of fertility services, including IVF, egg and embryo freezing, donor and surrogacy support, and comprehensive diagnostic testing. CCRM is recognized for its exceptional outcomes, advanced technology, and compassionate approach to care. The opening of CCRM Fertility of Greenville reflects the organization's unwavering commitment to creating an elevated evidence-based and patient-centric experience and reinforces the brand's dedication to bringing world-class fertility services to more patients in the South and across the United States—delivered with expertise, empathy, continuity of care, and a truly personalized touch.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, please visit ccrmivf.com.

ABOUT CCRM FERTILITY

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and reproductive science, with more than 35 years of leadership in fertility care. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. With a presence in 20 regions across the United States, CCRM Fertility leverages proprietary data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, which is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative, and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey.

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SOURCE CCRM National