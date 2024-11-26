Leading Financial Industry Attorney David Freniere Joins Board of Directors at Praxis Solutions

Industry Veteran to Bolster Praxis Solutions with Exceptional Legal and Compliance Expertise

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Solutions, a pioneering AI-driven, tech-enabled services company specializing in the Wealth and Asset Management industry, is pleased to announce that David Freniere has joined its Board of Directors. Freniere's extensive background in financial services law and compliance, coupled with his experience in high-stakes regulatory and litigation matters, will be invaluable in supporting Praxis' mission to provide advanced, technology-based solutions to its clients.

With over three decades of legal and regulatory experience, Freniere brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge in managing complex legal issues in the financial services sector. From 1992 to 2012, Freniere served as head of litigation for LPL Financial LLC, the largest independent broker-dealer in the United States. In this role, he oversaw LPL's complaint, litigation, regulatory investigation and enforcement areas and the firm's comprehensive risk management programs. Freniere held key positions on several executive level committees at LPL and was a member of the board of The Private Trust Company. He also served as a member of FINRA's District Committee for District 11.

"Dave's addition to our board is a tremendous asset for Praxis Solutions and a testament to our commitment to compliance, legal rigor, and industry excellence," said Bill Dwyer, CEO of Praxis Solutions. "His expertise will not only support our strategic growth but will also directly inform the technology solutions we provide to Wealth and Asset Management firms, especially within their legal, compliance, and governmental departments."

At Praxis Solutions, Freniere's insights will help shape AI-driven solutions designed to address the rigorous demands of compliance and regulatory standards in Wealth and Asset Management. His extensive background, including key roles on LPL Financial's executive committees, positions him to contribute significantly to Praxis' core mission of leveraging technology to optimize operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

Praxis remains committed to offering forward-thinking products like its flagship AI agent platform, enabling Wealth and Asset Management firms to enhance their legal and compliance frameworks while reducing operating costs and improving decision-making quality.

About Praxis Solutions

Praxis Solutions, based in San Diego, CA, delivers tech-enabled solutions to transform wealth and asset management firms, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. Learn more at www.praxissolutions.com.

