Leading Global Broker-Dealer, Webull, to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on January 14th to Celebrate Company's Two Year Anniversary

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC ("Webull"), a leading online broker for global investors, announced today that Anthony Denier, Chief Executive Officer, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The celebration comes alongside the rapidly growing company's two year anniversary. Founded in January 2018, the zero commission financial trading platform has quickly grown, attracting a mix of over 10 million beginner and professional traders worldwide.

The ceremony will take place at the Nasdaq MarketSite, located at 4 Times Square in New York. Opening remarks will begin at 3:45 p.m. ET. A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at: https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live.

"We are both thrilled and honored to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell in celebration of our two year anniversary. Since our inception, we have worked hard to provide our users with the best tools to allow them to make informed financial decisions, and are constantly utilizing new technologies to improve the trading process for our customers," said Denier. "We thank everyone for their continued support and confidence in Webull, particular our employees, and users, and look forward to all we will accomplish in this new decade."

Since its initial launch, Webull has expanded its offerings beyond a traditional online trading platform, most recently debuting Webull IRA, which allows users to access their IRA right from their fingertips, and diversity their retirement portfolio through individual investments they are able to choose and control.

Webull aims to offer an excellent experience to its users through an all-in-one, self-directed investment platform, as well as offering advanced and intelligent investment tools and services. Its multi-platform accessibility is designed for beginner, intermediate and advanced traders, providing users with zero commission trading, free real-time quotes (provided by Nasdaq Last Sale data feed), extended trading hours, 24/7 online help, and much more.

About Webull Financial LLC

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

Risk Disclosure: System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Trading of stocks and all other investment products involves substantial risk of loss and it is not suitable for every investor. The value of stocks may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. Free stock trading refers to zero commission for Webull Financial LLC self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. listed securities via mobile devices or Web. Relevant SEC & FINRA fees may apply. Download the Webull stock trading app in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free.

