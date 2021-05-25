Leading Global Food Company Opens New Facility in Missouri

"It is always exciting when companies choose to invest and grow in Missouri," Governor Mike Parson said. "With the opening of its facility here in Moberly and the recent announcement of its new facility in Columbia, Swift Prepared Foods has shown a commitment to the people of this state. We are proud that Missouri is home to great companies like this one and look forward to working together for many years to come."

Swift Prepared Foods joins more than 400 food companies already operating in the state. Its new Missouri facility will produce ready-to-eat, fully cooked bacon. The investment will create nearly 200 new jobs in the region.

"This is a great day for Swift Prepared Foods, and we are proud to call Missouri home as we continue to grow our company and create opportunity for our team members," said Tom Lopez, President and Chief Operating Officer, Swift Prepared Foods. "This milestone marks our entrance into the region, and we look forward to making Moberly an even better place to live and work."

"Moberly and Randolph County are fortunate to welcome such a quality employer to our area," Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation President Michael Bugalski said. "We extend our sincere thanks to Swift Prepared Foods for choosing our community for this substantial investment. We look forward to a long relationship with Swift Prepared Foods and are thankful for the opportunity to bring new jobs and investment to the area."

Swift Prepared Foods provides high-quality protein products and innovative prepared foods throughout the U.S. This is the company's sixth facility in the country.

"Missouri is a great place to do business. With modern energy laws, we are partnering to attract businesses and job growth to our state, such as with the new Swift Prepared Foods facility in Moberly," said Marty Lyons, President of Ameren Missouri. "In Missouri, new and expanding businesses can get one of the best economic development rate incentives in the country. It's just one way we are helping communities with the Ameren Missouri Smart Energy Plan."

Swift Prepared Foods highlighted Moberly's strategic location, as well as support from the community and state as key reasons for their decision to expand into the region.

"We are thrilled that Swift Prepared Foods chose to invest in Missouri," Missouri Partnership CEO Subash Alias said. "Missouri Partnership was honored to partner with Austin Consulting, and our friends at the Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation, Ameren Missouri, Missouri Department of Economic Development, and the Missouri Development Finance Board to bring this project to Missouri."

In recent months, companies such as Carlisle Construction Materials LLC, Chewy, Inc., and Melaleuca, Inc., have invested more than $500 million in new facilities across the state.

