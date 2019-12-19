Leading Independent PR Firm 5W Public Relations Names Matthew Caiola and Dara A. Busch President

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today that effective immediately, Matthew Caiola and Dara A. Busch have been promoted to President of 5W Public Relations. The two presidents will play a vital role in the continued expansion and aggressive growth plans of 5WPR.

Matthew Caiola formerly served as Executive Vice President of the Corporate, Technology and Digital Practice, and Dara A. Busch was the Executive Vice President of the Consumer Practice.

"5WPR would not be what it is without Dara and Matthew and it comes with great pleasure for me to name them as the Presidents of this agency," said Ronn Torossian, 5WPR Founder and CEO. "The promotions take place after many years where they demonstrated their dedication to the agency in providing a high level of growth, client management and leadership. They are passionate leaders who will allow our company to continue to succeed and thrive."

In the 10 years Matthew has worked at 5W Public Relations, he has become responsible for the overall growth and direction of the agency's Technology, Corporate and Digital Practices, which include Financial Services, Legal Services & Litigation, Real Estate, Corporate Internal Communications, Public Affairs & Government Relations, Apps & Online Marketplaces, Ad Tech & Big Data, Marketing Technology, and Financial Technology. Under his leadership, the teams run award-winning campaigns for some of the most well-known brands in the world as well as more than 100 companies globally.

"It's been exciting to watch the agency change over the years and grow into the powerhouse we are today," said Matthew Caiola. "This past year we introduced our SaaS and Data Divisions, and become a leading Fintech, Adtech and Martech PR provider in the nation. We've seen huge growth in our international client roster specifically in the booming Israeli tech market. Every day I'm proud of the work we do, the results we produce and the client's we service."

Dara oversees 5W's Consumer Practice, which includes Travel & Entertainment, Apparel & Accessories, Non-Profits, Home & Housewares, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Mom & Baby, Beauty & Grooming, and Consumer Packaged Goods. With 25 years of public relations experience, Dara is a seasoned practitioner in consumer brand publicity, as well as developing successful strategic media campaigns around large-scale events. Under her leadership, the teams develop and execute award-winning campaigns for indie companies to world renowned brands. In 2019, Dara won the Silver "Maverick of the Year" Award by the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, recognizing her commitment to going above-and-beyond for 5W employees and clients.

"5WPR is celebrating another incredible year of growth. In 2019, the consumer team has seen great expansion in all of our practice areas, with the biggest boom in parenting, indie beauty brands, restaurants and the introduction of a cannabis division. There has been an explosion in our influencer programming, as we develop integrated campaigns that demonstrate large returns for our clients. This year we also formed a Measurement & Analytics Task Force to ensure every campaign is results-driven and grounded in data," said Dara A. Busch. "I am proud to champion 5WPR, and I am looking forward to continuing to lead the agency, my team, and our clients, to new heights."

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

