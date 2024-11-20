Leading Interim Staffing Agency Medicus Healthcare Solutions Releases a New White Paper on the Gastroenterologist Shortage

WINDHAM, N.H. , Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading interim staffing agency Medicus Healthcare Solutions announces the release of its 2024 gastroenterology white paper titled 'Addressing the Impending Gastroenterologist Shortage'. Projections estimate that 7 out of 11 subspecialties within internal medicine are expected to face physician shortages in 2025. Among these projections, gastroenterology is anticipated to have the second-highest physician deficit, with a shortage of 1,630 FTEs.

This white paper includes an in-depth analysis of the gastroenterology workforce, key factors contributing to the shortage, emerging trends within the field, and actionable strategies for healthcare leaders to address these challenges.

"As the gastroenterologists shortage intensifies, healthcare leaders face the challenge of balancing rising demand against limited resources," stated Steve Gable, Vice President of Sales at Medicus. "Through data-driven insights, we provide a clear view of the trends driving this shortage. Beyond meeting immediate staffing needs, Medicus partners with healthcare leaders to develop strategies for navigating workforce challenges and planning for long-term success."

Key Highlights Include:

Workforce Demographics and Projections: An overview of active gastroenterologists in the U.S. and gastroenterology job growth over the next decade.

For a comprehensive look into the gastroenterologist shortage, access the full report here.

About Medicus Healthcare Solutions

Medicus Healthcare Solutions has been connecting physicians and advanced practice providers to medical groups, practices, health systems, hospitals, and other facilities throughout the United States since 2004. Since then, Medicus has expanded its services to include the Medicus Transition Program, an all-in-one approach to interim staffing and workforce stabilization; MedicusOne, a hybrid of vendor management and managed service provider system, resource management services, and consulting services. Through its proprietary solutions and methodologies, including mSolve, Medicus has built a reputation for its unique and highly personalized approach to physician staffing. With over 300 employees, Medicus Healthcare Solutions is one of the fastest-growing companies in the healthcare staffing industry. To learn more, go to www.medicushcs.com.

About the Medicus Transition Program

The Medicus Transition Program is a project-based staffing solution that simplifies interim provider staffing for hospitals, physician groups, and other medical facilities. Specializing in long-term coverage for specialties with multiple FTE gaps, the Transition Program promotes shared accountability in sourcing, scheduling, and cost control, providing healthcare leaders with the flexibility to fill their staffing gaps quickly and efficiently.

