Medicus Healthcare Solutions Releases a Comprehensive Report on the United States Physician Shortage

WINDHAM, N.H., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States physician shortage is accelerating workforce constraints across specialties and regions, requiring healthcare organizations to balance immediate coverage needs with long-term planning.

In response, Medicus Healthcare Solutions has released a new report, The Physician Workforce Under Pressure: From Shortage to Strategy, which offers an in-depth analysis of the factors contributing to the U.S. physician shortage and strategies healthcare organizations are evaluating to address it.

"We talk with healthcare leaders every day who are doing everything they can to maintain access to care despite ongoing physician shortages," said Bob Dickey, Chief Executive Officer at Medicus Healthcare Solutions. "This report reflects those conversations and brings the data together so leaders can better anticipate what's coming and plan ahead with confidence."

Drawing on national workforce data, industry benchmarks, and proprietary insights, Medicus' report examines:

By the Numbers: physician workforce and job growth projections

physician workforce and job growth projections Key Drivers: factors contributing to the shortage, including an aging population, training constraints, and more

factors contributing to the shortage, including an aging population, training constraints, and more Patient and Operational Impact: geographical disparities, hospital closures, service line reductions, and the effects of physician shortages on access, care delivery, and more

Medicus' report also features specialty-specific insights to help healthcare organizations prioritize planning and resource allocation.

Access the Complete Report:

For a comprehensive look at the U.S. physician shortage and its implications for access and workforce planning, explore the complete report here.

About Medicus Healthcare Solutions:

Medicus Healthcare Solutions has been connecting physicians and advanced practice providers to medical groups, practices, health systems, hospitals, and other facilities throughout the United States since 2004. Since then, Medicus has expanded its services to include the Medicus Transition Program, an all-in-one approach to interim staffing and workforce stabilization; MedicusOne, a hybrid of vendor management and managed service provider system, resource management services, and consulting services. Through its proprietary solutions and methodologies, including mSolve, Medicus has built a reputation for its unique and highly personalized approach to physician staffing. Medicus Healthcare Solutions is one of the largest and fastest-growing companies in the healthcare staffing industry. To learn more, go to www.medicushcs.com.

About the Medicus Transition Program:

The Medicus Transition Program is a project-based staffing solution that simplifies interim provider staffing for hospitals, physician groups, and other medical facilities. Specializing in long-term coverage for specialties with multiple FTE gaps, the Transition Program promotes shared accountability in sourcing, scheduling, and cost control, providing healthcare leaders with the flexibility to fill their staffing gaps quickly and efficiently.

SOURCE Medicus Healthcare Solutions, LLC