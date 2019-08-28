Leading Investigations Expert Michael Pace Joins BRG

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG announced today that Michael Pace has joined its Global Investigations + Strategic Intelligence practice as a managing director based in Chicago.

"We are delighted to welcome Mike to BRG," said BRG Chairman and Principal Executive Officer David J. Teece. "He's a highly regarded investigations expert with an outstanding reputation."

Pace specializes in conducting complex investigative assignments for boards and senior management at public and private corporations, legal counsel, the financial sector and educational institutions. His case work has included corporate investigations involving allegations of fraud or corporate corruption, due diligence investigations, asset investigations and dispute‐related inquiries. He has conducted investigations in the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

"We have focused on expanding our global footprint, and to have Mike join is a huge win for BRG," said Frank Holder, the Global Head of BRG's Investigations and Strategic Intelligence practice. "His three decades of experience in white collar, anticorruption and forensics will be an asset to our clients."

Before joining BRG, Pace was a senior managing director and global leader of FTI's Global Risk and Investigations Practice. Prior to FTI, he was a managing director and co-leader of the dispute analysis and forensics practice at Alvarez & Marsal and the Chicago office head for Kroll Associates, where he built and led Kroll's investigations, intelligence and security businesses in the Midwestern United States. Previously, he was a litigator at Jenner & Block, handling commercial and civil litigation matters, white collar criminal defense cases and internal investigations. He began his career as an assistant US attorney with the Department of Justice, where he investigated and prosecuted fraud, racketeering, narcotics, violent crime and other complex cases.

"I am thrilled to be joining BRG at a time of substantial growth and am excited to bring my experience to BRG's world-class investigations team," said Pace.

Pace has a JD from Northwestern University School of Law and a BS in finance from the College of Commerce and Business Administration (now Gies College of Business) at the University of Illinois. He is a member of the Chicago Crime Commission, American Corporate Counsel Association, American Bar Association and Federal Bar Association. He is a board member of The Coordinated Advice and Referral Program for Legal Services (CARPLS).

