Leading Korean Mobile Operator Selects Field Master Pro™ MS2090A to Help Verify Performance of World's First 5G Network

MORAN HILL, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company announces that South Korea's leading mobile operator, KT Corporation, has selected the new Anritsu Field Master Pro™ MS2090A RF handheld spectrum analyzer to test the world's first 5G nationwide network in the sub-6 GHz band. The Field Master Pro was selected because it supports 5G New Radio (5G NR) demodulation measurements in a field portable instrument and has continuous frequency coverage to 14 GHz for spurious and harmonic measurements, which allows the handheld spectrum analyzer to address the demanding field measurement requirements for 5G NR.

KT Corporation has selected the Anritsu Field Master Pro MS2090A RF handheld spectrum analyzer to test the world's first 5G nationwide network in the sub-6 GHz band.

The Field Master Pro MS2090A is being used by KT to install its 5G network and validate base station performance in the field. Among the challenging field measurement requirements for 5G NR being met with the handheld spectrum analyzer are RF spectrum and signal demodulation tests, including cell ID, beam ID, RSRP/RSRQ, SINR, and EVM, in all 5G bands. The Field Master Pro MS2090A can also be configured to cover up to 54 GHz to support the 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) radios at 28 GHz and 39 GHz.

"KT has clearly established itself as an industry leader with the rollout of the first commercial 5G network in the world. Anritsu is proud to be part of this transcendent moment in the wireless industry by supplying the Field Master Pro MS2090A to verify the new network meets the stringent 5G performance standards," said Donn Mulder, President and Chief Financial Officer, Anritsu Company.

"Anritsu delivers ideal test solutions that have helped us evolve our 5G NR base station installation and maintenance work," said Mr. Oh Bum Seok, Vice President of Mobile Access Network Quality Department in KT Corporation. "Anritsu's solution will contribute to the stabilization of our 5G service."

Yu Hyun-Kil, president of the Korean division of Anritsu, said, "Anritsu is very happy to be working with KT to build a 5G NR network using the Anritsu MS2090A. We will continue to work together to actively support the 5G NR field test task."

KT launched its 5G network on December 1, 2018. The new service was deployed in the greater Seoul metropolitan area, as well as in other major cities and isolated areas. KT plans to expand its nationwide 5G network to 24 major cities, key transport routes, large universities and shopping areas.

About KT Corporation

KT Corporation, Korea's largest telecommunications service provider reestablished in 1981 under the Telecommunications Business Act, is leading the era of innovations in the world's most connected country. The company leads the 4th industrial revolution with high speed wire/wireless network and innovative ICT technology. After installing 4.5 million fixed lines for 20 million users in just 12 years, KT was the first telecom provider to introduce 5G broad-scale trial service in 2018. It is another step in KT's continuous efforts to deliver essential products and services as it seeks to be the No.1 ICT Company and People's Company.

About Anritsu

Anritsu Company is the United States subsidiary of Anritsu Corporation, a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions for 120 years. Anritsu's "2020 VISION" philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. With offices throughout the world, Anritsu has approximately 4,000 employees in over 90 countries.

