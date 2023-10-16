TalkShopLive Studio enables anyone, anywhere to fully produce a collaborative, live shopping show from the palm of their hand.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading live commerce platform TalkShopLive was recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's "Most Innovative Companies" earlier this year, and now the "Best Early Stage Technology Company" (AdExchanger) is upholding its commitment to product innovation with the launch of its first broadcast-quality mobile app, TalkShopLive Studio. The app, which became available today, gives creators, entrepreneurs, brands, retailers, and publishers the ability to host live shopping shows from their mobile devices in HD. The app features a fully built-in broadcast studio that enables sellers to have a producer manage up to four participants simultaneously during a live show. Sellers can highlight different products within the live shows, mirroring the same award-winning technology of the desktop platform. Sellers using the new TalkShopLive Studio app can create shows and manage products, seamlessly connect to their existing Shopify store, and view their show metrics whenever they choose. Additionally, sellers can connect the TalkShopLive Studio app to their Facebook accounts to simulcast their show using TalkShopLive's "Shoppable Simulcast" technology.

Leading Live Commerce Platform TalkShopLive Releases New HD Studio App

"Building scalable technology that enables our users to be successful in live commerce is at the core of what we do," says TalkShopLive CEO and Co-Founder Bryan Moore. "Our new TalkShopLive Studio app allows creators, retailers and publishing partners to level up their content, while going live with ease, and provides them with the necessary studio capabilities to engage, collaborate, distribute their content and keep track of sales in real time."

Features of the TalkShopLive Studio application include:

A fully built-in broadcast studio with HD quality streaming.

Have up to 4 participants remotely join your show at the same time.

Behind the scenes the producer can manage participants' products and live chat in real-time.

Create and manage all your live shows.

Pin products and custom messages while you're live.

Watch and interact with the live chat in real time.

Integrate directly into Shoppable Simulcast and take your stream to Facebook Live.

Connect your existing Shopify store and manage your products seamlessly.

Highlight key products during moments in the show.

Track and view orders while you're live and view post-show metrics anytime.

Select a charity before your show and support your favorite cause.

TalkShopLive continues to be the leading live commerce solution which attracts top celebrities, publishers and brands who are relying on the platform for its frictionless buying experience. The proprietary multi-embed point of sale technology allows video content to remain shoppable wherever the content is shared. Retailers are harnessing the power of TalkShopLive's shoppable content by simultaneously sharing livestreams on their domains and social platforms, alongside publishers and suppliers to create multiple storefronts through our TSL Content Distribution Network.

TalkShopLive sellers see a 20 percent lift in platform sales when sellers use shoppable simulcast, and, on average, a 33 percent increase in additional viewership and interaction from the TSL Content Distribution Network. It has become the go-to destination for businesses of all sizes to enable deeper connections with customers, lift sales, and create live commerce entertainment.

The startup has powered shoppable livestreams for retail giants Walmart, Target and Best Buy, publishing innovators Conde Nast and Hearst, and superstar talent and creators like Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Dolly Parton, Bobby Flay, Paris Hilton, Kevin Hart and Meredith Duxbury to sell books, music, makeup, housewares and more.

Download Now: https://bit.ly/TSLStudioApp

About TalkShopLive®

TalkShopLive is the leading live streaming, social selling online network, recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's Most Innovative Companies. With TalkShopLive, shopping has never been more interactive and entertaining. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details while chatting with viewers in real-time. Customers can purchase with one-click on the Buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers can access unlimited channels and live product shows.

An incredible lineup of stars, brands, creators, retailers, syndicated TV shows and publishers have launched their own TalkShopLive channels including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Fred Segal, Mattel, Vogue, Allure, Billboard, Good Housekeeping, GQ, Bon Appetit, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Buzzfeed, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Paris Hilton, Alicia Keys, the Jonas Brothers, Jamie Foxx, Drew Barrymore, Scottie Pippen, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Meredith Duxbury, Barbara Camila, Kelsea Ballerini, Haley Kiyoko, Kane Brown, Dude Perfect and many more.

