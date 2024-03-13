Leading Managed Services Provider Receives The Nerdy Award at 2024 NerdsToGo Annual Convention

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdsToGo®, a leading IT solutions provider, recently honored Mike Triolo, owner of NerdsToGo Cary, N.C., with The Nerdy Award at the 2024 NerdsToGo Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida. The Nerdy Award recognizes a franchisee who best represents the concept and spirit of the NerdsToGo brand. A leading local managed services provider (MSP), Triolo was acknowledged for his commitment and success as his business continues to thrive and grow in one of the top tech hubs in the country.

Jim Howe, Brand President of NerdsToGo, (left) presents Mike Triolo of NerdsToGo, Cary, N.C. (right) with The Nerdy Award at the 2024 NerdsToGo Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida.

"I am honored to have received The Nerdy Award and to be recognized among such an esteemed group of peers," said Triolo, who increased his monthly recurring revenue tenfold over the prior year. "I'm eager to continue to leverage the incredible support and resources provided by NerdsToGo to deliver expert IT solutions in my community."

"We were thrilled to honor Mike Triolo with The Nerdy Award for excellence which highlights the success that can be achieved within our network and the potential that our franchisees have to capitalize on the IT managed services sector's robust revenue opportunities," said Jim Howe, Brand President of NerdsToGo.

The 2024 NerdsToGo Annual Convention spotlighted franchisee success and network growth, underscoring the MSP industry's expansion and NerdsToGo's growing national footprint.

Triolo, who serves on the NerdsToGo franchise advisory committee, shared high praise for this year's convention. "The convention not only celebrated our network's milestones, it set the stage for my own continued focus on IT solutions customized for small and midsize businesses. Delivering on our brand promise of being the go-to technology expert and trusted advisor for my customers drives everything I do," said Triolo.

NerdsToGo franchisees in attendance participated in multiple events including networking, roundtable discussions, a vendor show and insights from leading IT industry thought leaders. The convention also emphasized the opportunities for franchise owners in the thriving managed IT services sector.

"This year's convention was a vibrant showcase of the strength and success of our franchise community," said Howe. "This convention's palpable enthusiasm sets the stage for an exciting year ahead for our franchisees."

NerdsToGo, Cary, N.C. is located at 8565 Chapel Hill Road and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

About NerdsToGo®:

NerdsToGo® is a growing IT services franchise brand that provides a simple path to overcoming the pain points and complexities of technology. Friendly and approachable Nerds offer solutions for efficiency and security for small to medium-sized businesses, as well as the individual who needs help with personal computers, devices and home networks. NerdsToGo is a service-oriented brand in the Propelled Brands® family. Providing Managed IT Services for business, the Nerds can assess, design and support IT networks while providing remote support and vendor management.

