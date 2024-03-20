Tech Industry Leader Forecasts Bright Future for MSPs

Pax8 CVP Rob Rae Takes Center Stage at 2024 NerdsToGo Annual Convention

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Rae, CVP of Community and Ecosystems with Pax8, a leading cloud commerce marketplace, recently joined tech industry leaders at the 2024 NerdsToGo Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida. Rae discussed future opportunities for Managed Services Providers (MSPs), and the economic outlook and opportunities ahead for NerdsToGo, a leading IT solutions provider for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Jim Howe, President of NerdsToGo, shares his final thoughts on the enormous potential within the MSP sector.

Rae, whose company partners with 30,000 MSPs and 92 global tech vendors, stressed that AI-driven automation will sharpen digital performance and service quality. While the managed IT solutions category is changing, "it is growing rapidly," as MSPs continue to add new services, said Rae. The future is happening right in front of our eyes, he emphasized, and those harnessing AI and automation will outpace competitors by delivering smarter, more personalized solutions that help customers make more informed choices.

"Rob is an established, respected figure in the MSP space as one of the founding members of Datto, and we were honored to have him as one of our featured convention speakers," said Jim Howe, President of NerdsToGo, which celebrated a landmark year of development and market expansion. "His experience, knowledge and understanding of the dynamic opportunities for NerdsToGo speaks to the MSP industry experiencing dynamic growth, and the significant opportunities for our NerdsToGo franchisees to grow their business customer base and managed endpoints."

Additional speakers at the NerdsToGo convention included Sean Lardo, a ConnectWise evangelist, who spoke about the shift to remote work during the Covid era and increased demand for IT support among SMBs. Lardo noted MSP services have experienced a substantial revenue increase of over 70% globally since 2018, a surge driven by digital migration and sustained customer relationships that emphasize the value of MSPs to small businesses.

"By embracing the latest technologies and customizing services based on data and cloud capabilities, our franchise owners can capitalize on these value-added solutions and thrive in a rapidly evolving IT landscape," said Howe.

Speakers also highlighted ways MSPs can demonstrate real value and differentiate themselves in the market. A recurring topic at the event was the increase in transactions within the MSP sector, as well as the use of data and cloud technologies to enhance MSP capabilities in offering customized service bundles.

