NerdsToGo® Accelerates Growth With Strategic Expansion in Chicago Following Successful Entry Into the Market

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdsToGo® , a leading information technology (IT) solutions and technology repair services franchise for both business and home, announced today plans for its strategic expansion throughout the greater Chicago area with 20 new territories available for aspiring entrepreneurs. Offering a proven business model with opportunities for recurring revenue, the brand is poised to rapidly expand across the Midwest as it continues an aggressive growth trajectory.

The Chicagoland expansion follows one of the most successful years of development to date for the brand, which included the first two NerdsToGo signings in the Chicago market in 2023. Following the successful debut of NerdsToGo Downtown Chicago earlier this year and the recent opening of NerdsToGo Crystal Lake, NerdsToGo is actively seeking qualified franchisees to serve as owner-operators to continue its development within the burgeoning Chicagoland market.

"Being able to solve real-world problems, empower businesses with technology, and contribute to community growth is incredibly rewarding," said Paul Ongioni, owner of NerdsToGo Chicago Downtown - Magnificent Mile. "Investing in NerdsToGo presented an opportunity to combine my passions and expertise in a way that directly impacts small to medium-sized businesses. I love what I do because it allows me to blend my passions for technology and entrepreneurship in a way that serves the greater good."

Potential prospects interested in learning more about NerdsToGo and its growth opportunities in Chicago are invited to attend the National Franchise Show on April 6-7 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Prospective franchisees do not need experience in information technology, but they should have a strong desire to grow a successful business in their local community while developing relationships with small business owners to serve their outsourced IT department.

"Owning your own business is becoming an increasingly appealing avenue for entrepreneurs, particularly for those with a background in technology sales amid widespread layoffs in the industry, and NerdsToGo offers a proven business model and the training and support needed for franchisees to thrive," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands, parent company of NerdsToGo. "Paul Ongioni and Rick Stabile are already proving the success of NerdsToGo in the Chicagoland market, which has seen rapid growth of local small businesses in recent years. I look forward to expanding NerdsToGo's footprint across the greater Chicago area as we build on a growing momentum of development."

The initial investment for a NerdsToGo franchise is approximately $133,333 - 181,032, including a $49,750 franchise fee. The brand offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

For information about the NerdsToGo® franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679) or visit https://www.nerdstogofranchise.com/get-started/.

About NerdsToGo®

NerdsToGo® is a growing IT services franchise brand that provides a simple path to overcoming the pain points and complexities of technology. Friendly and approachable Nerds offer solutions for efficiency and security for small to medium-sized businesses, as well as the individual who needs help with personal computers, devices and home networks. NerdsToGo is a service-oriented brand in the Propelled Brands® family. Providing Managed IT Services for business, the Nerds can assess, design and support IT networks while providing remote support and vendor management.

For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit NerdsToGo.com or contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

