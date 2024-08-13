Leading Mental Health Solution Uwill Ranks No. 27 on Inc. 5000 List of Nation's Fastest-Growing Companies

Uwill also ranks No. 1 in Massachusetts, growth of 8,722%

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill , the leading mental health and wellness solution serving 3 million students at more than 400 colleges, today announced that it has been ranked No. 27 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Inc.5000 is the business magazine's iconic annual list that provides a data-driven look at the most successful and fastest-growing companies in America. In addition to its overall ranking, Uwill has also been named the fastest growing business in Boston and Massachusetts.

"We founded Uwill driven by the belief that mental health will be the defining education issue of our time," said Michael London , founder and CEO of Uwill. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team and dedicated counselor community who are passionate about our mission to offer immediate mental health and wellness support eliminating all barriers to care in a way that differentiates us from all others who have tried to tackle this issue."

Uwill was founded in 2020 to respond to overwhelming student demand for mental health support. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform that allows students to book an appointment with a counselor in less than five minutes. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed therapist based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support.

Uwill has expanded its reach and capabilities, and within four years has grown to more than $30 million in revenue. It has doubled the number of institutions and students served since its Series A funding from Education Growth Partners in 2023. During the past seven months, the company acquired Boston-based Christie Campus Health and Los Angeles-based Virtual Care Group (VCG), enhancing its portfolio and market presence after financing both acquisitions without the need to raise new capital.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have achieved explosive revenue growth despite high inflation, the rising costs of capital, and hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. During this same period, Uwill posted a three-year revenue increase of 8,722 percent, ranking as the fastest growing business in the Bay State, which is home to a thriving innovation economy and dynamic businesses in industries like healthcare and life sciences, financial services, and technology.

Since Inc. launched its annual ranking in 1982, Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia, are among the many brands who gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify for this year's rankings, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020 and must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million.

About Uwill: Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 400+ institutions including the University of Michigan, Princeton University, Columbus State Community College, and the University of Maryland, College Park. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com.

About Inc.: Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

