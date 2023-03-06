Leading National Genetics Foundation to Present Adapted Bikes to Salt Lake City-Area Children with Genetic Conditions at Heartwarming "Day of Caring" Event to be Held at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 17th at the Salt Palace Convention Center

BETHESDA, Md., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine and genetics professionals from around the world will be on hand Friday, March 17th from 10:00 – 10:30 AM in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah to present bicycles to local Salt Lake City-area children from Shriners Children's Salt Lake City as part of the 2023 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting.

The annual ACMG Foundation Day of Caring is made possible by a grant from PerkinElmer to the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, a prominent national nonprofit genetics foundation based in Bethesda, Maryland.

"We love helping children with orthopedic conditions participate in typical developmental activities," said Mark Lange, MPT, Shriners Children's Salt Lake City physical therapist. "The 'Day of Caring' assists us in providing adaptive bikes to children who wouldn't otherwise experience the pure joy of riding a bike. We are extremely grateful for the ACMG Foundation's generosity."

"Attendees at the ACMG Clinical Genetics Meeting always look forward to the Day of Caring event. It's a way to pause from the science and remember the people who live with genetic conditions every day. The experience is inspiring and reminds us of why we are dedicated to the field of medical genetics and genomics," said Bruce R. Korf, MD, PhD, FACMG, president of the ACMG Foundation.

The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, whose tenet is Better Health through Genetics, supports education, research and a variety of other programs to translate genetic research into better health for all individuals. The ACMG Foundation 2023 Day of Caring is supported by PerkinElmer, members of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine.

Note to assignment desks, news desks and editors: This is a wonderful photo, television and video opportunity. To arrange interviews with experts in medical genetics, local Salt Lake City-area families participating in the 2023 Day of Caring or to receive a complimentary pass to attend and cover the ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting, March 14-18, 2023 at the Salt Palace Convention Center, contact Reymar Santos, ACMG Senior Communications Coordinator, at [email protected].

About the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine

The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a community of supporters and contributors who understand the importance of medical genetics and genomics in healthcare. Established in 1992, the ACMG Foundation supports the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) mission to "translate genes into health." Through its work, the ACMG Foundation fosters charitable giving, promotes training opportunities to attract future medical geneticists and genetic counselors to the field, shares information about medical genetics and genomics, and sponsors important research. To learn more and support the ACMG Foundation mission to create "Better Health through Genetics" visit www.acmgfoundation.org.

Reymar Delos Santos

[email protected]

SOURCE American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics