Leading oncologist new host of Yale Cancer Answers radio show and podcast

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yale Cancer Center (YCC) and Smilow Cancer Hospital (SCH) announce Dr. Eric Winer, director of YCC and president and physician-in-chief of SCH, as the new host of Yale Cancer Answers, a weekly Connecticut Public Radio program and podcast. He will make his debut as host on air Sunday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on WNPR.

Dr. Winer's first show, "Confronting Inequities in Cancer," features Dr. Tracy Battaglia, YCC's associate director of cancer care equity, who will share her research about how best to resolve health disparities. In future episodes, Winer and his guests will explore advances in cancer treatment, clinical trials, the financial toxicities patients face, and how to improve quality cancer care.

"At Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital, we are committed to providing the best cancer care, research, and education," said Winer. "We are determined that everyone with cancer who walks through our doors or lives in our community has equal access to cancer care and to the advances provided by research. Yale Cancer Answers is an important part of our mission to close gaps in care by providing understandable and reliable information about cancer and prevention."

With early onset cancers on the rise, Winer said there is an increasing need for quality medical information patients can trust about the warning signs of cancer, treatment options, and clinical trials.

Winer, the Alfred Gilman Professor of Medicine and Pharmacology and Deputy Dean of Cancer Research at Yale School of Medicine, is an internationally renowned expert in breast cancer. He is a past president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Yale Cancer Answers averages 4,000 live listeners during the weekly radio program that is also available on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and the YCC website.

Yale Cancer Center has been a National Cancer Institute designated comprehensive cancer center since 1974 and is one of only 57 centers in the nation. Yale Cancer Center is a collaboration between nationally and internationally renowned scientists and physicians at Yale School of Medicine and Smilow Cancer Hospital. This partnership enables the center to provide the best approaches for prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment for cancer.

