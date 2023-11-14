Leading online travel agency lastminute.com renews multi-year distribution agreement with Sabre

Sabre Virtual Payments adopted as B2B payment provider

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, today announced a multi-year renewal agreement with lastminute.com N.V. ("lastminute.com"), a European travel tech leader in dynamic holiday packages. Under the long-term technology agreement, lastminute.com expects to drive a better customer experience with Sabre's advanced shopping and virtual payments solutions.

Using Sabre's rich GDS content and Bargain Finder Max shopping API, lastminute.com will be able to build and display compelling itineraries for travelers in seconds. This will help enable the OTA to customize booking experiences by tailoring search results for the most relevant fares, based on itinerary preferences.

"Sabre is foundational to lastminute.com's technology strategy, and the support of our shopping and payment capabilities are areas that are keys in our partnership," said Luca Concone, CEO, lastminute.com. "We are in a strategic partnership that drives technology innovation to help travel companies increase customer loyalty and drive revenue, and in turn are creating a turn-key travel planning and booking experience for the end user."

As a B2B payments provider to lastminute.com, Sabre Virtual Payments technology offers increased flexibility and control, enhanced fraud protection and security, accurate reconciliation, and better payment automation and efficiency.

"Lastminute.com has the ability to provide a seamless customer experience from shopping, booking and payment and that translates into the ability to gain more share of wallet for the online travel agency," said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer for Sabre Travel Solutions. "We help drive conversion with customer-centric technology and cloud-native microservices enabling more agility and shopping products to turbocharge the retailing experience."

Through the Sabre GDS, lastminute.com will have access to more than 400 airlines, 1.6 million lodging options, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, and car rental providers to sell customized travel packages from suppliers around the world.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About lastminute.com

Lastminute.com is the European Travel-Tech leader in dynamic holiday packages. It operates a portfolio of well-known brands such as lastminute.com, Volagratis, Rumbo, weg.de, Bravofly, Jetcost and Hotelscan. Our mission is to lead the travel industry by leveraging technology to simplify, personalise, and enhance our customers' travel experience. We continuously invest in talented people who ensure our offering is closer to the needs of the customers and keep us at the cutting edge of technology evolution. We run our business in 17 languages and 40 countries, with more than 1,500 employees spread across our offices worldwide, developing our own products and services to power the entire traveler journey for millions of people. lastminute.com N.V. is a publicly-traded company listed under the ticker symbol LMN on SIX Swiss Exchange.

SABR-F

Media Contacts:

Kristin Hays

[email protected]

Heidi Castle

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Brian Roberts

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation