Leading online travel company Priceline and Sabre sign expanded, multi-year distribution agreement

The new relationship will focus on driving innovation and delivering superior content to travelers

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, and Priceline, a leading online travel agency (OTA), today announced a new expanded, multi-year agreement to deliver joint growth in travel retailing.

Under the new agreement, Priceline will adopt Sabre Direct Pay to support its travel payments needs, delivering a more secure, automated, and integrated payment process. Additionally, Priceline will leverage Sabre's rich GDS content and shopping APIs to support its continued leadership in delivering the best flight and package inventory to customers.

"At Priceline, we are focused on giving consumers access to the best deals, best inventory, and best tools to book their travel. Ensuring that we have access to the broadest air content is a prerequisite to achieving that vision," said Matt Bell, Vice President, Flights, for Priceline. "Sabre's robust content and technology solutions will help Priceline deliver on our vision for our customers."

"We are proud to extend and expand our long-term engagement with Priceline as we work together to deliver better travel retail experiences for consumers," said Andy Finkelstein, Senior Vice President Global Agency Sales, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Priceline and Sabre share a spirit of innovation and we're excited to evolve our relationship to enhance the travel marketplace."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], has been a leader in online travel for twenty-five years. Priceline's proprietary deals technology pairs negotiation with innovation to analyze billions of data points to generate deep discounts for customers they can't find anywhere else. Travelers have access to millions of hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and experiences from trusted brands in over 116 countries around the world, 24/7 customer service and incremental savings when becoming a Priceline VIP. By making affordable travel within reach for all, Priceline helps millions of customers each year be there for the moments that matter to them. Because where your happy place meets your happy price, that place is Priceline.

