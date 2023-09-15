Leading Private Equity Executive Compensation Partner Joins McDermott in New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery welcomes Kate Vera as a partner in New York. Joining the Firm from Kirkland & Ellis where she was a share partner, Kate is a leading executive compensation lawyer who represents some of the world's most prestigious private equity firms and their portfolio companies. She will head McDermott's employee benefits and executive compensation practice in New York.

"Kate is a client-first, business-oriented lawyer with firsthand insights into the needs of private equity firms and their portfolio companies," said Harris Siskind, head of McDermott's Transactions Practice Group. "She will play a critical role in helping our clients address complex executive compensation and tax issues."

"I'm pleased to welcome Kate to McDermott," said Andrew Liazos, head of McDermott's Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Group. "Her sophisticated understanding of executive compensation matters, paired with her energy and commitment to client service, strengthens our capabilities and makes her well suited to collaborate across teams."

Kate has extensive experience handling executive compensation matters related to mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, restructuring plans, initial public offerings, carve-outs and other business transactions. Her practice also includes advising clients on securities law matters as they relate to executive compensation. Client representative matters include:

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb in its $13.1 billion acquisition of MyoKardia 
  • GLP in the $18.7 billion sale of its US logistics business to Blackstone
  • Sycamore Partners in its $6.9 billion acquisition of Staples Inc.
  • Intelsat in its confirmation of a plan of reorganization. Intelsat had approximately $14.7 billion in funded debt as of its Chapter 11 filing

"McDermott is an outstanding law firm that has grown exponentially over the last several years," said Kate. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join forces with this team of superb lawyers, and I look forward to further expanding the private equity and executive compensation practices."

ABOUT McDERMOTT 

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success. More than 1,400 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve. 

McDermott's Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Group comprises 25 lawyers across the United States. They help clients maximize the value of and return on their investments in human capital while avoiding exposure to liability. The team, which includes recognized leaders within the American Bar Association and members of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel, regularly advocates for clients before the US Department of Treasury, Internal Revenue Service and the US Department of Labor. McDermott received top practice rankings in all major directories, including Chambers USA, Legal 500 US, U.S. News – Best Lawyers and Law360.

